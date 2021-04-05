Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GameStop Corp.    GME

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GameStop to capitalize on 'stonks' rally with $1 billion stock sale plan

04/05/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed GameStop logo

(Reuters) -GameStop Corp on Monday increased the value of new stock it may sell from $100 million to $1 billion, as the U.S. video game retailer seeks to capitalize on a surge in its shares from a Reddit-driven rally this year.

GameStop stock has rampaged over 900% higher since January in highly volatile trading as amateur investors organized on social media sites such as Reddit staged a stubborn buying spree, winning out over Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted its shares.

GameStop's shares fell as much as 13.9% on Monday, but reversed course and traded up slightly, standing at $192.29 apiece at 11:36 a.m. EDT.

The company has not sold any new shares since the frenzy started, mainly because security laws prevented it from doing so without disclosing its latest financial information, Reuters reported in February.

GameStop reported fourth-quarter earnings on March 24, and on Monday it published unaudited sales results for its fiscal first quarter to date, to bring investors up-to-date with its financial situation.

GameStop said it may sell up to 3.5 million shares worth no more than $1 billion, and use the proceeds to hasten its shift to e-commerce in an overhaul being led by billionaire Ryan Cohen, GameStop's biggest shareholder and board member.

In a regulatory filing for the offering, Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop addressed the extreme gyrations in its shares in the last three months, which have swung from as low as $19.94 to as high as $347.51.

"During this time, we have not experienced any material changes in our financial condition or results of operations that would explain such price volatility or trading volume," GameStop said.

"Investors that purchase shares of our common stock in this offering may lose a significant portion of their investments if the price of our common stock subsequently declines."

GameStop had registered in December with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sell $100 million worth of stock through an at-the-market offering (ATM), which it never deployed.

The company said on Monday that global sales for the nine-week period ending April 4 rose about 11%.

"A lot of interested parties have been asking about when GameStop would do something like this," Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman said.

"The stock has remained elevated so the company is taking advantage of the access to capital."

The prospectus for the new $1 billion ATM offering filed with the SEC replaces the previous $100 million proposal. The ATM program allow GameStop to sell stock over a prolonged period of time.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath, Shivani Kumaresan and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru, and Joshua Franklin in Boston; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

By Uday Sampath Kumar


© Reuters 2021
All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
12:05pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : GameStop to capitalize on 'stonks' rally with $1 billion st..
RE
10:29aGAMESTOP  : to Sell Up to 3.5 Million Shares to Fund Transformation as Nine Week..
MT
10:27aDow, S&P 500 on Track to Set New Highs
DJ
10:25aGAMESTOP  : to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price
AQ
09:54aS&P 500, Dow at all-time highs after strong jobs data
RE
09:14aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:58aWall St set to rise after strong jobs data; eyes on services sector survey
RE
08:54aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
08:09aGAMESTOP  : finally announces a share sale
AQ
06:56aSOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Shares Fall, Most Other Wallstreetbets Stocks Climb Early..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 440 M - -
Net income 2022 14,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 91,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 957x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 389 M 13 389 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 40,64 $
Last Close Price 191,45 $
Spread / Highest target -8,59%
Spread / Average Target -78,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -98,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana Saadeh-Jajeh Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.916.19%13 389
BEST BUY CO., INC.16.00%28 945
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-9.86%9 657
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-8.56%9 166
JB HI-FI LIMITED4.92%4 456
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.48%4 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ