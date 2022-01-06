GameStop to enter NFT, crypto markets as part of turnaround plan - WSJ

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp is launching a
division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs)
and establish cryptocurrency partnerships, the Wall Street
Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3zLEgP7 on Thursday,
boosting the firm's stock over 30% in extended trade.
The video game retailer is undergoing a revamp, with
Chairman Ryan Cohen tapping executives from companies including
Amazon.com Inc to turn GameStop away from
brick-and-mortar and towards e-commerce. (https://reut.rs/31w5cp4)
The company is asking select game developers and publishers
to list NFTs on its marketplace when it launches later this
year, the WSJ reported.
The retailer has hired more than 20 people to run the unit
which is building an online hub for buying, selling and trading
NFTs of virtual videogame collectibles such as avatar outfits
and weapons, according to the WSJ report.
GameStop launched its NFT website last year and has been
inviting creators to join the platform.
Last year, retail investors hyped stocks including GameStop
on news site Reddit and brokerage site Robinhood, a blow to
several established hedge funds that bet the stocks would
tumble, and creating such a frenzy of fortunes made and lost
that the U.S. Congress held hearings to investigate.
GameStop did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)