Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GameStop Corp.    GME

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investors Hit Reset in a Bizarre Market -- Journal Report

02/07/2021 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By William Power

So, 2021 was supposed to be more normal?

The stock market has been anything but. Markets in January hit records, and then quickly turned to mayhem. The frenzied day-trading in GameStop and other once-dormant stocks fueled but then brought the overall market down. In February, so far, stock indexes have risen to records or near-records again.

The total return of the average diversified U.S.-stock fund for January was a minuscule 0.3% after all the dust settled, according to Refinitiv Lipper data. As a category, the funds rose 19.1% for all of 2020, despite the economic pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns.

International-stock funds, which on average rose 12.6% in 2020, fell 0.83% in January.

"The year is off to a funny start," says Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer with Defiance ETFs in New York. "We have a new president, we're sort of past the Georgia elections, and [it's] onward and upward as far as Covid vaccines," she says. "There is more cash into the market and things like that."

"But we've also had this funky thing of Wall Street versus we're-not-sure-exactly-who," Mrs. Jablonski adds, referring to the trading battle between small traders and hedge funds involving GameStop and other investments. A rally in silver that came out of the blue was also part of the frenzy.

Small-stock funds, meanwhile, have sprung to life, including "value" funds that buy stocks that are perceived to be undervalued. Value funds had been pummeled for most of last year by the pandemic lockdowns, but analysts had predicted they would do better once the economy improved. Small-cap value funds were up an average of 3.7% for January -- and up nearly 32% for the past three months. That outpaced the 2.8% January rise for small-cap growth funds, which logged a 28% rise for the past three months.

Mrs. Jablonski says she expects the U.S. economy to continue to improve, triggering a rally in what she calls "Get the Life Back into America stocks" -- airlines, casinos, hotels and service industries -- and a rise in consumer spending.

She says she wouldn't necessarily sell "quality or growth names" now. "There's a lot of talk in the market that Apple, Amazon.com, [Google parent] Alphabet, Tesla and Microsoft are overvalued, but they're crushing earnings. Everything that has set the market back has been a 'buy on the dip' opportunity," she says.

Bond funds were down in January. Funds tied to intermediate-maturity, investment-grade debt (the most common type of fixed-income fund) slipped 0.57% in January, after last year's overall 8.2% advance.

Mr. Power is a Wall Street Journal news editor in South Brunswick, N.J. Email him at william.power@wsj.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-21 0914ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.71% 2088.83 Delayed Quote.19.18%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.63% 3352.15 Delayed Quote.2.92%
APPLE INC. -0.31% 136.76 Delayed Quote.3.07%
GAMESTOP CORP. 19.20% 63.77 Delayed Quote.238.48%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST 1.92% 24.95 End-of-day quote.1.55%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.08% 242.2 Delayed Quote.8.81%
SILVER 2.24% 26.8965 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
TESLA, INC. 0.26% 852.23 Delayed Quote.20.77%
All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
03:15aInvestors Hit Reset in a Bizarre Market -- Journal Report
DJ
03:00aWall St Week Ahead-GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stres..
RE
02/05ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Dogecoin Tweeting Has Believers Barking for More
DJ
02/05WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market st..
RE
02/05S&P, Nasdaq post best weekly gains in three months
RE
02/05GameStop shares halt slide after Robinhood lifts trading curbs
RE
02/05Financials Flat As Traders Hedge On Treasury-Yield View -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02/05S&P 500, Nasdaq post biggest weekly gains since early November
RE
02/05S&P 500 Posts 4.65% Weekly Climb to Fresh Record as Energy, Communication Ser..
MT
02/05GameStop shares jump after Robinhood lifts curbs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 261 M - -
Net income 2021 -196 M - -
Net cash 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 448 M 4 448 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,44 $
Last Close Price 63,77 $
Spread / Highest target -48,3%
Spread / Average Target -78,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie W. Teffner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.238.48%4 448
BEST BUY CO., INC14.77%29 657
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-13.36%9 425
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-10.75%9 389
VIA VAREJO S.A.-6.68%4 498
JB HI-FI LIMITED5.08%4 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ