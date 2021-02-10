Log in
GAMESTOP CORP.

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  
Massachusetts regulator subpoenas GameStop bull 'Roaring Kitty'

02/10/2021 | 01:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is pictured in New York

BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts securities regulators have issued a subpoena seeking the testimony of a YouTube streamer who helped drive a surge of interest in GameStop Corp as part of a review of his registration, including his "outside business activities," an official said on Wednesday.

The office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin issued the subpoena on Monday, looking to hear later this month from Massachusetts financial advisor Keith Gill. Gill gained notoriety as "Roaring Kitty" on YouTube, making the case for buying shares of the video retailer with colorful language. Gill until recently worked for insurance giant MassMutual and is a registered broker.

Gill became a key figure in the so-called "Reddit rally," which saw shares of GameStop surge 400% in a week before crashing back to pre-surge levels. The volatility has also drawn scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, the White House, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the New York Attorney General.

MassMutual has informed regulators they were "unaware of Gill's outside activities and they had previously denied a request made by Gill to manage the portfolio of a family friend" in response to an inquiry from Galvin's office, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of State said in an email.

The firm told the regulators Gill gave his notice on Jan. 21 and his last day was Jan. 28, she said.

MassMutual and Gill did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Gill is due to testify before the Massachusetts Securities Division on Feb. 26, according to the subpoena.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Additional reporting and writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Nate Raymond


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 261 M - -
Net income 2021 -196 M - -
Net cash 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 509 M 3 509 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,44 $
Last Close Price 50,31 $
Spread / Highest target -34,4%
Spread / Average Target -73,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie W. Teffner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.167.04%3 509
BEST BUY CO., INC18.71%30 675
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-12.84%9 570
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-10.88%9 417
JB HI-FI LIMITED6.79%4 614
VIA VAREJO S.A.-7.61%4 386
