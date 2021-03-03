Melvin Capital gained 21.7% net of fees in February - source

The fund, founded by Gabe Plotkin, lost 53% in January when retail investors joined forces to drive up the stock to trade at more than $400 a share. Plotkin had bet that GameStop stock, which had traded at less than $5 a share in 2020, would fall.

At the end of January Melvin received commitments of $2.75 billion in fresh cash from investors, signaling their confidence in Plotkin's abilities.

Since founding the firm in 2014, Plotkin has been considered one of the industry's most gifted stock pickers, posting an average 30% a year through the end of 2020. In 2020 Melvin Capital gained 53%.

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss