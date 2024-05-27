Tesla Shareholders Advised to Vote Against Elon Musk's Pay Package

Proxy-advisory firm Glass Lewis says the proposed compensation would dilute shareholders' holdings.

Evergrande EV Unit Says Liquidators in Talks With Potential Buyer

Liquidators of the beleaguered China Evergrande Group are in talks with a potential buyer to sell a significant stake in the property giant's new energy vehicle unit.

Lendlease Quits International Construction to Free $2.98 Billion

The Australian real-estate developer plans to exit international construction amid what it called a prolonged market downturn, freeing $2.98 billion for capital returns, debt reduction and local growth.

With $14 Billion U.S. Steel Deal in Limbo, Nippon Steel Seeks Community Support

The Japanese steelmaker's vice chairman, visiting the Pittsburgh area, says the company is ready to "share all the fruits of our technology."

Tech Workers Retool for Artificial-Intelligence Boom

People are adding to their skill sets, enrolling in boot camps and including buzzwords in their résumés to compete for jobs at AI companies.

It's Taylor Swift's World. The Government Is Just Suing Ticketmaster in It.

The superstar wasn't onstage at the Justice Department when top officials announced their lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster. But she's definitely part of the show.

Inside the Rockefeller Clan's Intensifying Feud With Exxon

They have suffered reversals in their efforts to hold the energy giant to account for climate change, but the family that owes its fortune to oil isn't backing down.

Whistleblowers, Yachts and Lawyers: FTX Examiner's Key Takeaways

FTX paid more than $25 million to seven whistleblowers, an independent examiner found. Here's what else was in the 210-page report.

GameStop Raises $933 Million From Past Week of Stock Sales

GameStop has completed the share offering it launched a week ago in the wake of a stock rally, saying it sold the maximum number of shares it had registered for $933.4 million in proceeds.

UAW Files Objections To Mercedes-Benz Unionization Vote

The NLRB's regional director overseeing the election will review the UAW's complaints and could order a new election after a hearing if the objections are deemed valid.

