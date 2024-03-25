Why a Fed rate cut in June is not yet a done deal

An interest-rate cut at the Federal Reserve's June meeting, though now widely expected, should not be viewed as decision that has already been made, Fed watchers say.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds in Asia-Pacific: Focus Turns to Economic Data

After a week of multiple central-bank decisions around the globe, focus now turns to economic data as investors seek clues as to their next moves.

What's Next for Gold? Look to China for Clues

Gold buying in the country has helped fuel a recent surge-and could protect against a downturn.

Walgreens, Carnival, GameStop and More to Watch This Week

The stock market will be closed on Good Friday. Plus, core PCE price index inflation data and earnings from GameStop, Carnival, and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The $27 Trillion Treasury Market Is Only Getting Bigger

More debt, different buyers and increased regulation pose challenges.

ESG Investing Might Never Recover

Outflows from funds focused on environmental, social and corporate-governance concerns show no signs of stopping. It may be that the moniker has run its course.

The lowest-paid U.S. workers are seeing their wages surge faster than any other group of earners

The trend is "a notable reversal of fortune" for some of the country's lowest-earning workers, researchers said - but the gains might still fall short.

US-China Decoupling Poses Supply Chain Risks for Drug Companies

A proposed bill in Congress targets Chinese biotech businesses that play an important role in developing drugs.

Surge in Home Prices Draws Eager House Flippers

Surging home prices have changed everything about U.S. housing. Small investors are eager to cash in.

The Wacky Negative Interest-Rate Experiment Ends With a Thud

A supposed central-bank innovation never gained traction economically but went on for more than a decade anyway. What was gained?

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-24 0115ET