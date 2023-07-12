NEW YORK , July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GameStop Corp. ("GameStop" or the "Company") (NYSE: GME). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether GameStop and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 7, 2023, GameStop issued a press release announcing disappointing first quarter 2023 results, including non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.14, missing consensus estimates by $0.02, and revenue of $1.24 billion, missing consensus estimates by $120 million, and representing a 10.1% year-over-year decline. The same day, GameStop disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company's "Board of Directors . . . terminated Matthew Furlong as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately". Multiple analysts responded negatively to this disclosure, noting that Matthew Furlong's termination amounted to the Company's fifth such termination of a Chief Executive Officer within the past 5 years. In addition, Wedbush Securities cut its price target on the Company's stock to $6.20 per share.

On this news, GameStop's stock price fell $4.67 per share, or 17.89%, to close at $21.44 per share on June 8, 2023.

