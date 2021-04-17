Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GameStop Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GME

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Roaring Kitty' acquires more shares in GameStop - Bloomberg

04/17/2021 | 07:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is seen in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City

(Reuters) - The man known as "Roaring Kitty" on social media, whose online posts helped spark January's trading frenzy in GameStop Corp, exercised call options on the stock to acquire 50,000 more shares at a strike price of $12, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg cited a screenshot of Keith Gill's portfolio showing that he exercised 500 GameStop call options expiring Friday, when the stock closed at $154.69.

The screenshots were posted on Reddit by Gill, and his mother confirmed the posts to Bloomberg. Reuters could not immediately reach the Gills for comment on Saturday.

His total investment in GameStop is now worth more than $30 million, giving him a profit of nearly $20 million, Bloomberg said. Gill has 200,000 shares in the company, the report said.

Gill was a key figure in the so-called "Reddit rally," which saw shares of GameStop surge 400% in a week before crashing back to pre-surge levels.

He began sharing his positions on Reddit's popular Wallstreetbets trading forum in September 2019, posting a portfolio screenshot indicating he had invested $53,000 in GameStop.

By late January, Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty" on YouTube and "DeepF***ingValue" on Reddit, was up over 4,000% on stock and options investments in the company.

Last month, Gill appeared before Massachusetts securities regulators to testify as part of an examination into his activities.

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, the state's top securities regulator, had subpoenaed Gill, who touted GameStop stock in his spare time while he was a registered broker and working at the insurer MassMutual.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
04/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at GameStop Sells for Tax Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/16SOCIAL BUZZ : Coinbase, Draftkings Gain, But Other Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade M..
MT
04/16Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps
RE
04/16Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps
RE
04/16SOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Shares Edge Higher, Other Wallstreetbets Stocks Flat
MT
04/16This Vegan Billionaire Disrupted the Crypto Markets. Stocks May Be Next.
DJ
04/15DAVID EINHORN : Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on Ga..
RE
04/15SOCIAL BUZZ : GameStop, Coinbase, Palantir Slip as Broader Market Gains
MT
04/15Massachusetts regulators seek to revoke Robinhood's license; brokerage sues
RE
04/15GameStop CEO forfeits $98 mln of shares
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 368 M - -
Net income 2022 -93,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 91,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -116x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 818 M 10 818 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 40,36 $
Last Close Price 154,69 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -73,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -97,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana Saadeh-Jajeh Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.721.07%10 818
BEST BUY CO., INC.19.55%29 973
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-7.13%10 019
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-6.95%9 486
JB HI-FI LIMITED6.81%4 613
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.74%4 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ