GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
Social media platform Reddit hit by outages in U.S.: Downdetector

01/30/2021 | 12:14pm EST
A Reddit mascot is shown at the company's headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Social media company Reddit was experiencing problems on its website on Saturday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Customers reported trouble logging in and sending messages on its website. The outage affected regions such as New York, Boston and Washington in United States and Toronto in Canada, according to an outage map on Downdetector's website. https://bit.ly/2NLGrx https://bit.ly/2NLGrxX

It was not immediately known what caused the glitches. Reddit did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reddit has come into forefront after a social media chatroom on its platform, "Wallstreetbets," led to a so-called "Reddit rally," which has helped attract a flood of retail cash into stocks such as GameStop Corp, burning hedge funds that had bet against the company and roiling the broader market. WallStreetBets has around 6 million members.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
