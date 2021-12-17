Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GameStop Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GME   US36467W1099

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. regulators flag climate change, stablecoins as potential systemic risks

12/17/2021 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed GameStop logo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Climate change, the rapid growth of "stablecoins" and financial innovations that led to frenzied trading of GameStop Corp shares early this year are threats to the U.S. financial system that merit closer scrutiny, a Treasury Department-led regulatory panel said on Friday.

In its annual report, the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) added that while the U.S. economy has improved since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks to the financial system are higher than prior to the health crisis, with the outlook for global growth still uncertain.

The report marked the first time the body, which was created in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis to spot looming threats, has flagged climate change as a major risk, reflecting President Joe Biden's push to address rising global temperatures.

The FSOC, which comprises the Treasury and other financial regulators, said the physical risks posed by more frequent severe weather events and government policies transitioning away from carbon-heavy industry could dent asset values and weaken institutions, it wrote, echoing an October FSOC paper.

"If these changes occur in a disorderly way owing to substantial delays in action or abrupt changes in policy, their impact is likely to be more sudden and disruptive," the FSOC said.

Similarly, the body reiterated concerns flagged in November that stablecoins, a fast-growing type of digital asset pegged to traditional currencies, could become a threat if widely adopted.

While that market is currently only worth about $127 billion, its market value has ballooned more than 500% over the past 12 months and may be vulnerable to runs if investors lose confidence in the asset class's reliability, the FSOC said.

The body also noted a surge of volatility earlier this year sparked by retail investors, who coordinated on social media and used zero-commission trading apps to fuel sharp rises in a handful of stocks, including videogame maker GameStop.

The episode suggested financial innovations and social media are changing market participation, raising the risk of sudden asset price movements unrelated to fundamental news.

That "could represent a vulnerability if they lead to cascading impacts by causing asset liquidations or putting stress on financial institutions," the FSOC wrote.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Michelle Price and Paul Simao)

By Pete Schroeder


© Reuters 2021
All news about GAMESTOP CORP.
08:06aANALYSIS : Reddit IPO to test social media platform's 'meme' stock hype
RE
07:15aSOCIAL BUZZ : Rivian Automotive Drops Premarket Friday, Other Wallstreetbets Stocks Head L..
MT
02:00aPandemic have-a-go investors force shake-up in UK wealth market
RE
12/16SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Slide into Negative Territory, Led by Tesla, Nvidia, A..
MT
12/16Pandemic have-a-go investors force shake-up in UK wealth market
RE
12/16SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
12/15SOCIAL BUZZ : Tesla, GameStop Most Mentioned Wallstreetbets Stocks; Roku, Roblox Slide
MT
12/15SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed in Premarket Wednesday
MT
12/15Robinhood to partner with chainalysis
AQ
12/14SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Point to Lower Opening on Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAMESTOP CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 007 M - -
Net income 2022 -175 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -79,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 982 M 10 982 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 144,59 $
Average target price 34,50 $
Spread / Average Target -76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Furlong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Recupero Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Cohen Chairman
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matt Francis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.667.46%10 982
BEST BUY CO., INC.0.43%24 109
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-24.73%7 259
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-47.73%5 774
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION68.54%4 134
JB HI-FI LIMITED-3.11%3 904