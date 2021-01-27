Log in
GAMESTOP CORP.

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

White House Says Janet Yellen 'Monitoring the Situation'

01/27/2021 | 02:50pm EST
By Sabrina Siddiqui and Akane Otani

The White House is aware of the rampage in GameStop shares--and says officials are keeping an eye on the recent frenzy in trading activity.

"Our economic team, including Secretary Yellen and others, are monitoring the situation," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday.

Ms. Psaki added that the stock market's surge was a reminder of how markets don't necessarily reflect the health of the overall economy.

"It doesn't reflect how working and middle class families are doing," she said.

This item is part of a Wall Street Journal live coverage event. The full stream can be found by searching P/WSJL (WSJ Live Coverage).

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1450ET

