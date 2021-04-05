Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gamesys Group plc    GYS   GB00BZ14BX56

GAMESYS GROUP PLC

(GYS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/01 11:35:07 am
1932 GBX   --.--%
12:04pFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Gamesys Group plc
DJ
11:59aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Ballys Corporation
DJ
04/01FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Ballys Corporation
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : Gamesys Group plc

04/05/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( ) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Gamesys Group plc 
05-Apr-2021 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8.3 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY 
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                                                          The Vanguard 
                                                                                                     Group, Inc. 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor 
and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: 
                                                                                                     Gamesys Group plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of 
offeror/offeree: 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 
                                                                                                     31 March 2021 
 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any 
other party to the offer?                                                                            Bally's 
                                                                                                     Corporation 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 

                                                                                   10p ordinary 
Class of relevant security: 
 
 
 
 
                                                                                   Interests       Short positions 
 
                                                                                   Number    %     Number       % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                                   3,239,122 2.96% 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 
 
                                                                                   3,239,122 2.96% 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

                           Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security               Number of securities Price per unit 
 
10p ordinary               BUY           1,183                19.32 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

                  Product       Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                                                            Number of reference  Price per 
security                        e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/  securities           unit 
                  e.g. CFD      reducing a long/short position

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

                                                                                   Type 
Class of      Product          Writing,            Number of securities Exercise                       Option money 
relevant      description e.g. purchasing,         to which option      price per  e.g.         Expiry paid/ received 
security      call option      selling, varying    relates              unit       American,    date   per unit 
                               etc.                                                European 
                                                                                   etc.

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant         Product description Exercising/ exercised 
security                                      against                      Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
                          e.g. call option

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

                           Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant security                               Details Price per unit (if applicable) 
                           e.g. subscription, conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none"

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure 
and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?  NO 
Date of disclosure:  05 April 2021 
Contact name:        Shawn Acker 
Telephone number:    001-610-669-8989

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - Gamesys Group plc 
TIDM: 
LEI Code:      5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.:  96871 
EQS News ID:   1180807 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2021 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

All news about GAMESYS GROUP PLC
12:04pFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Gamesys Group plc
DJ
11:59aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Ballys Corporation
DJ
04/01FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Ballys Corporation
DJ
04/01NINETY ONE UK LTD  : - Form 8.3 - Gamesys Group Plc
PR
03/31FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Gamesys Group plc
DJ
03/31NINETY ONE UK LTD  : - Form 8 (OPD) - Gamesys Group Plc
PR
03/29FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Gamesys Group plc
DJ
03/29FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Ballys Corporation
DJ
03/29NINETY ONE UK LTD  : - Form 8.3 - Gamesys Group Plc
PR
03/25PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC  : - Form 8.3 DD - GAMESYS GROUP PLC
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 807 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
Net income 2021 105 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2021 203 M 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 2 116 M 2 925 M 2 941 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 530
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart GAMESYS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Gamesys Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESYS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 779,71 GBX
Last Close Price 1 932,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lee Fenton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Laslop Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Neil Geoffrey Goulden Non-Executive Chairman
Robeson Mandela Reeves Chief Operating Officer & Director
Andria Louise Vidler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESYS GROUP PLC69.47%2 925
SANDS CHINA LTD.14.98%40 742
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED18.34%39 880
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC9.26%37 497
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB53.33%31 123
DRAFTKINGS INC.35.05%25 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ