Data To Be Presented on Gamida Cell Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy Candidate GDA-201 at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy 2023 Annual Meeting
BU
05/22Gamida Cell Appoints Terry Coelho as CFO
MT
05/22Gamida Cell Ltd. Appoints Terry Coelho as its Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer
CI
Data To Be Presented on Gamida Cell Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy Candidate GDA-201 at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy 2023 Annual Meeting

05/31/2023 | 07:02am EDT
New data for batch-to-batch variability and cytotoxicity of GDA-201 show long term stability and unique phenotype of allogeneic NAM-NK cell therapy

GDA-201 is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that an oral presentation highlighting Gamida Cell’s investigational natural killer (NK) cell therapy candidate GDA-201 will be shared at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2023 Annual Meeting. The meeting takes place May 31-June 3 in Paris, France.

Additionally, a poster will be presented with data from Gamida Cell’s pre-clinical NK cell therapy candidate GDA-501, an engineered intrinsic NK cell with a CAR modification targeting the HER2 protein.

“The data being presented at ISCT add to the body of evidence demonstrating the power of our nicotinamide (NAM) technology to enhance and expand cells,” said Ronit Simantov, M.D., Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Gamida Cell. “The unique, active phenotype of NAM-NK cells and the high levels of potency and cytotoxicity observed support the strong potential of GDA-201 as a cell therapy for cancer.”

Additional details about the presentations are as follows:

Title: GDA-201: Phenotypic and Functional Characterization of Cryopreserved Nicotinamide-Expanded Allogeneic Natural Killer Cells Demonstrate an Activated and Non-exhausted Phenotype
Abstract Number: 36
Presentation Date: June 2, 9:15-10:15 am CET
Presenting Author: Yona Geffen, Ph.D.; Vice President of R&D at Gamida Cell

  • Highlights: This study investigated the phenotype and function of GDA-201, NK cells expanded using Gamida Cell’s proprietary NAM technology. NAM-NK demonstrated increased expression of lymphoid homing marker CD62L and decreased levels of lineage exhaustion markers CD57 and CD161 compared with NK cells expanded in the absence of NAM. Batch-to-batch variability of 18 batches of cryopreserved formulation of GDA-201 from 18 donors demonstrated an overall variability of ≤25% in critical parameters including viability, phenotyping and cytotoxicity.

Title: GDA-501 HER2 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Natural Killer Cells: Dual Cytotoxicity in Solid Tumors Mediated via HER2 and TRAIL
Abstract Number: 1225
Presentation Date: June 1, 6-7:30 pm CET
Presenting Author: Julia Rifman, Ph.D.; Senior Project Manager at Gamida Cell

  • Highlights: GDA-501, an expanded, enhanced and engineered NAM HER2-CAR NK cell, showed high levels of TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL) expression, suggesting possible meditation of target cell apoptosis. Compared with non-engineered NK cells cultured with NAM, GDA-501 cells displayed increased cytotoxicity against HER2+ tumor cells. When TRAIL was neutralized on GDA-501, a decrease in cytotoxicity was observed. These data suggest that the cytotoxic effect of GDA-501 may be mediated by dual mechanisms: HER2 binding by the HER2-CAR and apoptosis mediated by TRAIL.
  • Note: Gamida Cell announced it would discontinue the development of GDA-501 in March 2023.

About GDA-201

GDA-201 is an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Preclinical studies have shown that GDA-201 may address key limitations of cultured NK cells by increasing cytotoxicity and in vivo retention as well as proliferation in the bone marrow and lymphoid organs. Furthermore, these data suggest GDA-201 may improve antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and tumor targeting of NK cells. A multicenter Phase 1/2 study of GDA-201 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is ongoing (NCT05296525).

GDA-201 is an investigational cell therapy candidate, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. The company’s proprietary nicotinamide (NAM) technology leverages the properties of NAM to enhance and expand cells, creating allogeneic cell therapy products and candidates that are potentially curative for patients with hematologic malignancies. These include Omisirge®, an FDA-approved nicotinamide modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy, and GDA-201, an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Omisirge® is a registered trademark of Gamida Cell Inc. © 2023 Gamida Cell Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the potentially life-saving or curative therapeutic and commercial potential of GDA-201. Any statement describing Gamida Cell’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including those related to clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments and those inherent in the process of developing and commercializing product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section and other sections of Gamida Cell’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023, the accompanying prospectus and other filings that Gamida Cell makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Gamida Cell’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Although Gamida Cell’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Gamida Cell. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
