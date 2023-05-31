Data To Be Presented on Gamida Cell Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy Candidate GDA-201 at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy 2023 Annual Meeting

New data for batch-to-batch variability and cytotoxicity of GDA-201 show long term stability and unique phenotype of allogeneic NAM-NK cell therapy

GDA-201 is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that an oral presentation highlighting Gamida Cell’s investigational natural killer (NK) cell therapy candidate GDA-201 will be shared at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2023 Annual Meeting. The meeting takes place May 31-June 3 in Paris, France.

Additionally, a poster will be presented with data from Gamida Cell’s pre-clinical NK cell therapy candidate GDA-501, an engineered intrinsic NK cell with a CAR modification targeting the HER2 protein.

“The data being presented at ISCT add to the body of evidence demonstrating the power of our nicotinamide (NAM) technology to enhance and expand cells,” said Ronit Simantov, M.D., Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Gamida Cell. “The unique, active phenotype of NAM-NK cells and the high levels of potency and cytotoxicity observed support the strong potential of GDA-201 as a cell therapy for cancer.”

Additional details about the presentations are as follows:

Title: GDA-201: Phenotypic and Functional Characterization of Cryopreserved Nicotinamide-Expanded Allogeneic Natural Killer Cells Demonstrate an Activated and Non-exhausted Phenotype

Abstract Number: 36

Presentation Date: June 2, 9:15-10:15 am CET

Presenting Author: Yona Geffen, Ph.D.; Vice President of R&D at Gamida Cell

Highlights: This study investigated the phenotype and function of GDA-201, NK cells expanded using Gamida Cell’s proprietary NAM technology. NAM-NK demonstrated increased expression of lymphoid homing marker CD62L and decreased levels of lineage exhaustion markers CD57 and CD161 compared with NK cells expanded in the absence of NAM. Batch-to-batch variability of 18 batches of cryopreserved formulation of GDA-201 from 18 donors demonstrated an overall variability of ≤25% in critical parameters including viability, phenotyping and cytotoxicity.

Title: GDA-501 HER2 Chimeric Antigen Receptor Natural Killer Cells: Dual Cytotoxicity in Solid Tumors Mediated via HER2 and TRAIL

Abstract Number: 1225

Presentation Date: June 1, 6-7:30 pm CET

Presenting Author: Julia Rifman, Ph.D.; Senior Project Manager at Gamida Cell

Highlights: GDA-501, an expanded, enhanced and engineered NAM HER2-CAR NK cell, showed high levels of TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL) expression, suggesting possible meditation of target cell apoptosis. Compared with non-engineered NK cells cultured with NAM, GDA-501 cells displayed increased cytotoxicity against HER2+ tumor cells. When TRAIL was neutralized on GDA-501, a decrease in cytotoxicity was observed. These data suggest that the cytotoxic effect of GDA-501 may be mediated by dual mechanisms: HER2 binding by the HER2-CAR and apoptosis mediated by TRAIL.

About GDA-201

GDA-201 is an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Preclinical studies have shown that GDA-201 may address key limitations of cultured NK cells by increasing cytotoxicity and in vivo retention as well as proliferation in the bone marrow and lymphoid organs. Furthermore, these data suggest GDA-201 may improve antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and tumor targeting of NK cells. A multicenter Phase 1/2 study of GDA-201 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is ongoing (NCT05296525).

GDA-201 is an investigational cell therapy candidate, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. The company’s proprietary nicotinamide (NAM) technology leverages the properties of NAM to enhance and expand cells, creating allogeneic cell therapy products and candidates that are potentially curative for patients with hematologic malignancies. These include Omisirge®, an FDA-approved nicotinamide modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy, and GDA-201, an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

