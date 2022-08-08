Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gamida Cell Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMDA   IL0011552663

GAMIDA CELL LTD.

(GMDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
2.160 USD   +10.77%
08:05aGamida Cell Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast
BU
08/01GAMIDA CELL : Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Omidubicel with Priority Review - Form 8-K
PU
08/01Gamida Cell Says FDA Accepts Biologics License Application for Omidubicel With Priority Review
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gamida Cell Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), the leader in the development of NAM-enabled cell therapy candidates for patients with hematologic and solid cancers and other serious diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide an update on the company.

To access the conference call, please register here and be advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the “Investors & Media” section of Gamida Cell’s website at www.gamida-cell.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event, for approximately 30 days.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is pioneering a diverse immunotherapy pipeline of potentially curative cell therapy candidates for patients with solid tumor and blood cancers and other serious blood diseases. We apply a proprietary expansion platform leveraging the properties of NAM to allogeneic cell sources including umbilical cord blood-derived cells and NK cells to create therapy candidates with potential to redefine standards of care. These include omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified NAM-enabled NK cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @GamidaCellTx.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to timing of initiation and progress of, and data reported from, the clinical trials of Gamida Cell’s product candidates (including omidubicel and GDA-201), anticipated regulatory filings (including the timing of review of the BLA for omidubicel to the FDA), commercialization planning efforts, and the potentially life-saving or curative therapeutic and commercial potential of omidubicel, and Gamida Cell’s expectations for the expected clinical development milestones set forth herein. Any statement describing Gamida Cell’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic could have on our business, and including the scope, progress and expansion of Gamida Cell’s clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments; and those inherent in the process of developing and commercializing product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such product candidates. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section and other sections of Gamida Cell’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 12, 2022, and other filings that Gamida Cell makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Gamida Cell’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Although Gamida Cell’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Gamida Cell. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GAMIDA CELL LTD.
08:05aGamida Cell Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast
BU
08/01GAMIDA CELL : Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Omidubicel wit..
PU
08/01Gamida Cell Says FDA Accepts Biologics License Application for Omidubicel With Priority..
MT
08/01GAMIDA CELL LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/01TRANSCRIPT : Gamida Cell Ltd. - Special Call
CI
08/01Gamida Cell Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Omidubicel wi..
BU
08/01Gamida Cell Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Omidubicel wi..
CI
07/29GAMIDA CELL LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a V..
AQ
07/27TRANSCRIPT : Gamida Cell Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
07/14Aplastic Anemia Pipeline, Therapies, Drugs and Key pharma players involved by DelveInsi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAMIDA CELL LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -72,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 62,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart GAMIDA CELL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gamida Cell Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMIDA CELL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,16 $
Average target price 14,40 $
Spread / Average Target 567%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian Adams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shai Lankry Chief Financial Officer
Robert I. Blum Chairman
Ronit Simantov Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Yona Geffen Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMIDA CELL LTD.-14.96%130
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.87%76 626
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.16%73 868
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.84%65 600
BIONTECH SE-28.97%44 499
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.26%41 093