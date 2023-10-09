Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today issued an update on its operations in Israel.

“We remain profoundly saddened by the attacks in Israel this weekend and express our deepest condolences to the people of Israel as they mourn the loss of loved ones and defend themselves,” said Abbey Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gamida Cell. “We have been in touch with our employees in Israel and all are reported safe. We are committed to serving our customers and patients and our manufacturing facility is operational. We thank all our partners and investors who have reached out to express their support. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as needed.”

Gamida Cell issued a statement on Oct. 7 condemning the attacks on Israel and declaring its solidarity with its employees in Israel and the State of Israel, which can be found here.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. The company’s proprietary nicotinamide (NAM) technology leverages the properties of NAM to enhance and expand cells, creating allogeneic cell therapy products and candidates that are potentially curative for patients with hematologic malignancies. These include Omisirge™(omidubicel-onlv), an FDA-approved nicotinamide modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy, and GDA-201, an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This statement contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect Gamida Cell’s ability to keep its Israel facilities open, the state of its workforce, and future developments that may adversely impact Gamida Cell’s Israel operations. Any statement describing Gamida Cell’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including those related to clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments and those inherent in the process of developing and commercializing product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, as well as the impact of future developments on the company’s ability to maintain operations. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section and other sections of Gamida Cell’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 14, 2023, and other filings that Gamida Cell makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Gamida Cell’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Although Gamida Cell’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Gamida Cell. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

