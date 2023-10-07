Gamida Cell Statement Regarding Attacks on Israel

October 7, 2023

October 7, 2023 - We condemn the brutal and unprovoked attacks on Israel today. We stand with our employees, vendors and partners and the State of Israel as they defend their nation against these senseless assaults.

Our top priority is the safety of our employees in Israel and their families. We are in contact with our Israel leadership team and are monitoring the situation closely. All non-essential employees will be asked to remain home, prioritize their safety and follow the guidance of Israeli authorities. Currently, we plan for our Israel facilities to remain open for essential employees and manufacturing. We are committed to serving our customers and patients and are taking appropriate steps to ensure we can continue to do so.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This statement contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect Gamida Cell's ability to keep its Israel facilities open and future developments that may adversely impact Gamida Cell's Israel operations. Any statement describing Gamida Cell's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including those related to clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments and those inherent in the process of developing and commercializing product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, as well as the impact of future developments on the company's ability to maintain operations. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section and other sections of Gamida Cell's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 14, 2023, and other filings that Gamida Cell makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Gamida Cell's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Although Gamida Cell's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Gamida Cell. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

