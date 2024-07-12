GLPI maintains a purchase option through September 30th, 2026; however, beginning October 1st, 2026, GLPI will have a call right to acquire Bally's Lincoln.

There is an additional $735 million of opportunity through GLPI's option / call right on Bally's Lincoln that comes with no commitment or obligation.

The annual rent is subject to contractual escalations based on the Consumer Price Index ("CPI") with a 1.0% floor and a 2.0% ceiling, subject to the CPI

Founded 2004, Bally's owns and manages 15 properties across 10 states in the US

Bally's Kansas City and Bally's Shreveport feature a combined 72k SF of gaming space, ~2,000 slot machines, over 76 table games and various other amenities

On July 12, 2024, GLPI entered into a binding term sheet with Bally's Corporation ("Bally's) to acquire the real property assets of Bally's Kansas City Casino ("Bally's Kansas City") and Bally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel ("Bally's Shreveport"), acquire the ground and fund the construction of certain real property improvements of Bally's permanent Chicago casino and adjust GLPI's existing contingent purchase option for Bally's Lincoln Casino Resort ("Bally's Lincoln")

Optimal location in Downtown Chicago, which will serve as one of the country's only destination casinos outside of the Las Vegas Strip

Further diversifies GLPI's regional gaming portfolio to 68 properties across 20 states and 9 tenants

Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to GLPI's AFFO per share

Expands relationship with Bally's, a growth oriented and experienced gaming and hospitality operator, to 10 properties across 9 states

Funded amount inclusive of the construction financing of $940.0 million and a $250.0 million land acquisition.

‒ Total construction costs are expected to be in excess of

with the remainder to be funded by other Bally's funding

• GLPI will fund construction hard costs of up to $940.0 million

• The ground will be under a new lease carrying a 15-year initial

acquire the fee interest in the ground at the site for $250.0

• GLPI has agreed to terms with the current land owner to

Situation Overview: Upon purchase of the land, GLPI will own the land and substantially all the improvements related to the casino for a total investment of $1.190 billion and blended initial cash investment yield of 8.4%

GLPI has partnered with a new team of architects and designers to enhance the project's revenue potential, operational efficiency and overall design

GLPI provides more than just financing, but also over 50 years of experience and partnership in developing world- class gaming properties

New design complements the Chicago skyline with another iconic architectural addition

2019 GGR represents six months as property opened in June 2019; CAGR calculated using annualized 2019 figure.

Based on percentage of population with household income >$100K per US Census Reporter applied to each metro area population (Chicago: 41.6%, Boston: 51.9%,

The recent expansion project in Kansas City combined with the reversal of the smoking ban and potential for landside development in Shreveport provides opportunities to further strengthen the lease rent coverage

The new Bally's Master Lease will be

The two properties will be added to a new Bally's Master Lease with initial cash rent of $32.2 million, representing an 8.2% initial capitalization rate

GLPI will purchase the real property assets of both Bally's Kansas City and Bally's Shreveport for total consideration of $395.0 million

Upon acquisition, Bally's Lincoln will be added to the new Bally's Master Lease with Bally's Kansas City and Bally's Shreveport

Both the option and the call right are executable for $735.0 million based on an 8.0% cap rate

GLPI maintains a purchase option through September 30th, 2026, however beginning October 1st, 2026, GLPI will have a call right to acquire Bally's Lincoln

Based on historical performance, the initial annual rent of $58.8 million is over 2.0x covered

Bally's Lincoln continues to be one of the top performing regional casino properties in the US

In connection with its IGT partnership, Bally's recently completed its $100 million expansion and improvement program, which increased the size and added amenities, among other capital improvements

Accessible via Route 146 and located inside of the 295 beltway surrounding Providence

Bally's Lincoln is located on ~100 acres of land in Lincoln, RI, just 5.5 miles north of Providence

Bally's / GLPI Relationship: Portfolio Summary

Growing Footprint of High-Quality Regional Casino Assets

2

RI

NJ

NV NJ DE IL IN CO MO

1

MS

New GLPI Bally's Acquisition LA

Existing GLPI Bally's Asset

Other Bally's Asset

Source: Company Filings and Earnings Releases.

1. Bally's announced the closure of the Tropicana Las Vegas in April 2024. The site is the planned destination for the Oakland A's new stadium when the team officially

moves to Las Vegas. 10

2. There is an additional $735 million of opportunity through GLPI's option / call right on Bally's Lincoln that comes with no commitment or obligation.