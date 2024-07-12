Acquisition Presentation
July 12, 2024
Transaction Overview
Key Transaction Details
- On July 12, 2024, GLPI entered into a binding term sheet with Bally's Corporation ("Bally's) to acquire the real property assets of Bally's Kansas City Casino ("Bally's Kansas City") and Bally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel ("Bally's Shreveport"), acquire the ground and fund the construction of certain real property improvements of Bally's permanent Chicago casino and adjust GLPI's existing contingent purchase option for Bally's Lincoln Casino Resort ("Bally's Lincoln")
Bally's Chicago Casino Resort ("Bally's Chicago") will have 178k SF of gaming space,
3,300 slots, 173 table games, 500 hotel rooms, along with various food and beverage / entertainment venues
- Bally's Kansas City and Bally's Shreveport feature a combined 72k SF of gaming space, ~2,000 slot machines, over 76 table games and various other amenities
- Bally's Lincoln offers 188k SF of gaming space, 3,900 slot machines, 114 table games, 136 hotel rooms, an on-premise sportsbook and entertainment venues
- Founded 2004, Bally's owns and manages 15 properties across 10 states in the US
Summary of Key Terms
Tenant: Bally's Corporation
Funded
$1.585 billion
Amount:
Initial $132.1 million (inclusive of rent from Bally's Chicago, Bally's Kansas City and Cash Rent: Bally's Shreveport)
Term: 15-year
Geographic Positioning
Lincoln 1
Chicago
Kansas City
Shreveport
$1.585B1 8.3%
Total Investment
Blended Cap Rate
Rent
The annual rent is subject to contractual escalations based on the Consumer Price Index ("CPI") with a 1.0% floor and a 2.0% ceiling, subject to the CPI
Escalation: meeting a 0.5% threshold
>2.0x 15-Year
Pipeline:
Bally's Lincoln: $735.0 million call option (based on an 8.0% cap rate)
through Q3'262, Initial cash rent of $58.8 million (over 2.0x covered)
PF Rent Coverage Ratio
Initial Lease Term
- There is an additional $735 million of opportunity through GLPI's option / call right on Bally's Lincoln that comes with no commitment or obligation.
- GLPI maintains a purchase option through September 30th, 2026; however, beginning October 1st, 2026, GLPI will have a call right to acquire Bally's Lincoln.
3
Acquisition Strategic Benefits & Strengths
1
2
3
4
Win-Win Expansion of the Bally's Relationship
- Expands relationship with Bally's, a growth oriented and experienced gaming and hospitality operator, to 10 properties across 9 states
Immediately Accretive
- Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to GLPI's AFFO per share
Provides Geographic Diversification
- Further diversifies GLPI's regional gaming portfolio to 68 properties across 20 states and 9 tenants
Irreplaceable Flagship Destination Asset in Downtown Chicago, America's 3rd Largest City
- Optimal location in Downtown Chicago, which will serve as one of the country's only destination casinos outside of the Las Vegas Strip
4
Bally's Chicago Flagship Casino Development Investment
Situation Overview: Upon purchase of the land, GLPI will own the land and substantially all the improvements related to the casino for a total investment of $1.190 billion and blended initial cash investment yield of 8.4%
Deal Terms
• GLPI has agreed to terms with the current land owner to
acquire the fee interest in the ground at the site for $250.0
million
Ground Lease
• The ground will be under a new lease carrying a 15-year initial
Acquisition
term with an initial cash yield of 8.0%
• GLPI will fund construction hard costs of up to $940.0 million
with the remainder to be funded by other Bally's funding
sources
Construction
‒ Total construction costs are expected to be in excess of
Financing
$1.8 billion including construction, land, contingency and
rent
• Funding is expected to occur from August 2024 - December
20262
$1.190B1
Total Funded Amount
8.4%
Blended Cap Rate
15-Year
Initial Lease Term
- Funded amount inclusive of the construction financing of $940.0 million and a $250.0 million land acquisition.
- Rent will commence as advancements are made.
5
Bally's Chicago Reimagined with GLPI
Key Property Statistics
3,300
173
500
Slots
Tables (incl Poker)
Hotel Rooms
3,000 Seat
54,260 SF
24 F&B outlets,
Entertainment
Fine Dining, Spa,
Meeting Space
Nightclub, etc.
Venue
Before and After GLPI Reimagination
Benefits of GLPI Partnership & Redesign
- New design complements the Chicago skyline with another iconic architectural addition
- GLPI provides more than just financing, but also over 50 years of experience and partnership in developing world- class gaming properties
- GLPI has partnered with a new team of architects and designers to enhance the project's revenue potential, operational efficiency and overall design
Old Design
Source: Bally's Corporation.
New Design
6
Bally's Chicago: Strong Demographics Support Accelerated GGR Growth
Bally's Chicago
Encore Boston Harbor
MGM National Harbor
Population Within Greater Metros 1
Median Per Capita Income
Population With Household Income >100K 2
GGR Growth
9,442,159
$45,877
3,929,246
Stabilization Years 1-53
4,900,550
$59,165
2,543,194
2019-2023
6,373,829
$59,366
3,673,226
2017-2023
($ in millions)
$677
CAGR: 4.5%
$746 $769 $788 $808
CAGR: 4.7% 4
$730
$755
$634
$314
$332
CAGR: 5.4%
$884
$834
$770
$705
$707
$609
$484
Y1
Y2
Y3
Y4
Y5
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: CBRE Bally's Chicago analysis, Census Reporter, state gaming commission.
- Per US Census Reporter; Chicago population represents Chicago-Naperville-Elgin,IL-IN-WI Metro Area; Boston represents Boston-Cambridge-Newton,MA-NH Metro Area; DC represents Washington-Arlington-Alexandria,DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area.
- Based on percentage of population with household income >$100K per US Census Reporter applied to each metro area population (Chicago: 41.6%, Boston: 51.9%,
DC: 57.6%).
3.
Per CBRE Bally's Chicago analysis from March 2024 (base case).
7
4.
2019 GGR represents six months as property opened in June 2019; CAGR calculated using annualized 2019 figure.
Bally's Kansas City & Bally's Shreveport Sale Leaseback Overview
Bally's Kansas City
Bally's Shreveport
43k SF of Gaming
913 Slots
24 Table Games
~900 Parking Spaces
5 F&B Outlets
VIP Lounge
30k SF of Gaming
965 Slots
52 Table Games
403 Rooms & Suites
6 F&B Outlets
Sportsbook (Bally Bet)
Deal Terms
- GLPI will purchase the real property assets of both Bally's Kansas City and Bally's Shreveport for total consideration of $395.0 million
- The two properties will be added to a new Bally's Master Lease with initial cash rent of $32.2 million, representing an 8.2% initial capitalization rate
- The new Bally's Master Lease will be cross-defaulted with the current Bally's Master Lease
- For the twelve-month period following closing, the pro forma rent coverage is projected to be 2.2x
- The recent expansion project in Kansas City combined with the reversal of the smoking ban and potential for landside development in Shreveport provides opportunities to further strengthen the lease rent coverage
Source: Company Filings, Company Website, Earnings Releases.
8
Bally's Lincoln Option / Call Right Update
Key Statistics
188k SF of Gaming
3,900 Slots
114 Table Games
136 Rooms & Suites
29k SF Event Center
24 F&B Outlets
Sportsbook, Spa
Property Overview
- Bally's Lincoln is located on ~100 acres of land in Lincoln, RI, just 5.5 miles north of Providence
- Accessible via Route 146 and located inside of the 295 beltway surrounding Providence
- In connection with its IGT partnership, Bally's recently completed its $100 million expansion and improvement program, which increased the size and added amenities, among other capital improvements
- This includes a 40k SF gaming area, high-stakes poker room, cigar bar, and 14k SF spa
Changes to Option Terms / Structure
Property Photos
- Bally's Lincoln continues to be one of the top performing regional casino properties in the US
- Based on historical performance, the initial annual rent of $58.8 million is over 2.0x covered
- GLPI maintains a purchase option through September 30th, 2026, however beginning October 1st, 2026, GLPI will have a call right to acquire Bally's Lincoln
- Both the option and the call right are executable for $735.0 million based on an 8.0% cap rate
- Upon acquisition, Bally's Lincoln will be added to the new Bally's Master Lease with Bally's Kansas City and Bally's Shreveport
Source: Company Filings, Company Website, Earnings Releases.
9
Bally's / GLPI Relationship: Portfolio Summary
Growing Footprint of High-Quality Regional Casino Assets
2
RI
NJ
NV
NJ
DE
IL
IN
CO
MO
1
MS
New GLPI Bally's Acquisition
LA
Existing GLPI Bally's Asset
Other Bally's Asset
Source: Company Filings and Earnings Releases.
1. Bally's announced the closure of the Tropicana Las Vegas in April 2024. The site is the planned destination for the Oakland A's new stadium when the team officially
moves to Las Vegas.
10
2. There is an additional $735 million of opportunity through GLPI's option / call right on Bally's Lincoln that comes with no commitment or obligation.
