    GLPI   US36467J1088

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.

(GLPI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
51.17 USD   -0.04%
07/26GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES : Bally's Transaction & Corporate Update July 2022
PU
07/20Truist Securities Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties' Price Target to $54 From $51, Hold Rating Maintained
MT
07/15Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties : Bally's Transaction & Corporate Update July 2022

07/26/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
Bally's Transaction & Company Overview

July 2022

Confidential - For Discussion & General Information Purposes Only

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor from civil liability provided for such statements by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's business strategy, access to capital markets, plans, goals and objectives. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, information concerning the contemplated acquisitions of Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and Bally's Tiverton Casino & Hotel, including with regards to expected capitalization rates and coverage ratios (the "Bally's Acquisitions"), as well as the closing of other pending transactions; the impact of the Bally's Acquisitions and other pending transactions on the Company's business and results of operations; and the potential impact of environmental and community stewardship on shareholder value. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. You should understand that the following important factors could affect future results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the Company's ability to successfully consummate the Bally's Acquisitions and other pending transactions, including the ability of the parties to satisfy various closing conditions, receipt of required regulatory approvals (on the terms agreed upon between the parties), or other delays or impediments to completion; (ii) the effect of pandemics, such as the COVID- 19 pandemic, and other health crises on the Company as a result of the impact such pandemics or health crises may have on the business operations of the Company's tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the potential negative impact of recent high levels of inflation (which have been exacerbated by the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine) on the Company's tenants' operations; (iv) the Company's ability to participate in its tenants' growth and expansion initiatives; (v) the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities, and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; (vi) the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; (vii) the Company's ability to maintain its status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"); (viii) the ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to the Company; (ix) the impact of the Company's substantial indebtedness on its future operations; (x) changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and (xi) other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other unknown or unpredictable factors may also cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are difficult to anticipate and are generally beyond the Company's control. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. You should consider the areas of risk described above in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company generally and any forward-looking statements that are contained in this presentation specifically. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless required to do so by law.

2

GLPI to Acquire Two New Assets in Accretive Transaction with Bally's Corporation1

Properties Will Be Added to Bally's Master Lease And Grow GLPI's Overall Footprint to 18 States

New Properties in Bally's Master Lease

Combined Valuation Metrics

$1.0B

7.6%

Real Estate Purchase Price

Cap Rate

2.0x

35-Year

Bally's Tiverton

Bally's Twin River Lincoln

Rent Coverage Ratio2

Master Lease3

Tiverton, RI

Lincoln, RI

Investment Highlights

  • Transaction Accretive to Earnings and Features Embedded Rent Growth
  • Unique Opportunity to Acquire High-Quality Assets
  • Conservative Structure with Well-Covered Rent and Corporate Guaranty
  • Expanded Relationship with High-Quality Operator Bally's
  • Enhanced Portfolio Diversification with Entrance to a New Limited License State

Source: Company Filings and Earnings Releases. 1. Refers to the planned acquisition of Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort ("Bally's Twin River Lincoln") and Bally's

Tiverton Casino & Hotel ("Bally's Tiverton") (collectively, the "Bally's Acquisitions"). There is no assurance that the acquisitions will be consummated on the anticipated

schedule or at all. We may fail to consummate the Bally's Acquisitions on the terms described or at all, and may be subject to additional risks if we consummate the "Bally's

Acquisitions" included in the prospectus supplement. 2. Reflects Bally's pro forma master lease rent coverage for the first full year following the closing of the Bally's

3

Acquisitions. 3. 35-year lease with a 15-year initial term and four 5-year renewals at the tenant's option. An abstract of the Master Lease can be found on page 9.

Strategic Rationale: Accretive Acquisition, Premier Assets & Bally's Master Lease1

Compelling Opportunity to Drive Long-Term Shareholder Value

Accretive Transaction with Embedded Rent Growth

  • 7.6% Cap Rate / 13.1x Multiple: Strong in-place yield with growth through contractual rent escalations over a 35-year term2
  • Contractual Rent Growth: Greater of 1.00% or the percentage change in CPI (not to exceed 2.00%); if change in CPI is less than 0.50%, the annual escalator will be 0% for that period

Unique Opportunity to Acquire High-Quality Assets

  • Highly-DesirableAssets: Two of the most attractive gaming assets in the country with exceptionally strong performance
  • Off-MarketOpportunity: Demonstrates ability to continue to source attractive opportunities through industry relationships

Conservative Structure with Strong Coverage and Significant Downside Protection

  • Significant Coverage: Four-wall rent coverage of 2.0x and overall corporate coverage of >4.75x provides downside protection3
  • NNN Master Lease with a Corporate Guaranty: Bally's Master Lease provides significant protection

Further Enhancement and Diversification of High-Quality Tenant Roster

  • Broadening Relationship with Highly Skilled Operator: Leveraging of strategic relationship to provide a bespoke real estate solution for Bally's, which boasts a strong management team with extensive experience in the gaming industry
  • Continued Diversification for GLPI: Further tenant diversification amid an improving overall tenant outlook following recent transactions with The Cordish Companies, and two additional transactions with Bally's in recent months

Entrance to a New Limited License State and Continued Growth Through Strategic Partnership

  • Expands GLPI into Attractive New State: The acquisitions will be GLPI's first assets in Rhode Island, its 18th U.S. state overall
  • Further Diversification with High Growth Operator: Bally's has a successful track record of development and M&A

Sources: Company Filings, Earnings Releases, SNL Financial. 1. There is no assurance that the Bally's Acquisitions will be consummated on the anticipated schedule or at all.

We may fail to consummate the Bally's Acquisitions on the terms described or at all, and may be subject to additional risks if we consummate the Bally's Acquisitions included

in the prospectus supplement. 2. An abstract of the Master Lease can be found on page 9. 3. Reflects Bally's pro forma rent coverage for the Bally's Acquisitions and

4

cumulative corporate master lease coverage for the first full year following the closing of the Bally's Acquisitions. Corporate coverage pro forma includes Tropicana and

Bally's Acquisitions.

Favorable Transaction Metrics Relative to Comparables

Above-Market Rent Coverage Provides Significant Downside Protection

  • Favorable Acquisition Yield: A blended going-in cap rate of 7.6% (equivalent to a 13.1x multiple) provides strong cash flow to yield accretion
  • Strong Rent Coverage: An above-market rent coverage ratio of 2.0x provides added downside protection1

More Accretion

Live! Acquisitions

2.4x

Black Hawk & Quad CitiesEvansville Tropicana & Dover

Downs

Margaritaville

2.2x

MGM National

Bossier City

More Safety

Real Estate Multiple: 13.1x

Harbor

Pinnacle

Borgata

2.0x

Rent Coverage Ratio: 2.0x

Ent.

Cape Girardeau,

1.8x

Greektown

Implied

Caruthersville, Mountaineer

JACK Cincinnati

JACK Cleveland &

Meadows

1.6x

Thistledown

RatioCoverageRent

Hard Rock

1.4x

Northfield

Harrah's

Empire City

LV

1.2x

1.0x

15.0x

14.0x

13.0x

12.0x

11.0x

10.0x

Real Estate Multiple

Sources: Company Filings, Earnings Releases and public disclosure of comparable closed transactions. 1. Reflects Bally's pro forma master lease rent coverage for the first full year following the closing of Bally's Acquisitions.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 03:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
