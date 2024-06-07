Investor Presentation
June 2024
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us and our subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: (i) our belief that there are near- and longer-term cases for us to further support tenants with innovative financing, capital and development structures in an accretive, prudent manner; (ii) our expectation to see continued financial growth, reflecting our recent portfolio expansions, recently completed transactions and contractual rent escalators; (iii) our expectation that our disciplined capital investment approach, combined with our focus on stable and resilient regional gaming markets, supports our confidence that we are well positioned to further grow our cash dividend and drive long-term shareholder value; (iv) our ability to successfully consummate pending transactions, including the ability of the parties to satisfy various conditions and receive required regulatory approvals; (v) the potential negative impact of ongoing high levels of inflation on our tenants' operations; (vi) the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; (vii) the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate our properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; (viii) GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"); (ix) our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to us; (x) the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; (xi) changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and (xii) other factors described in GLPI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the SEC.
Other unknown or unpredictable factors may also cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are difficult to anticipate and are generally beyond the Company's control. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. You should consider the areas of risk described above in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company generally and any forward-looking statements that are contained in this presentation specifically. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless required to do so by law.
2
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. Overview
GLPI is a REIT that owns a Geographically Diversified Portfolio of High-Quality Regional Gaming Assets
Fast Facts 1
65
20
Properties
States
29.0M
6.4K
14.9K
Property Sq.
Acres Owned or
Hotel Rooms
Footage
Leased
Snapshot
- Total Enterprise Value: $18.6+ Billion
- GLPI is the most geographically diversified owner of gaming assets in the country, with the largest number of gaming assets owned
- Collected 100% of rents during COVID
- Approximately 87% of GLPI's rent comes from gaming companies with public reporting: PENN, BYD, CZR, and BALY1
High-Quality, Nationwide Portfolio of Premier Gaming Assets
Sources: Company Filings and CoStar. Market data as of 6/1/2024. 1. Represents GLPI's owned property metrics as of 3/31/2024, inclusive of the Strategic Gaming Management ("Strategic Gaming") Acquisition completed May 16, 2024.
3
High Quality Real Estate Portfolio
The quality and relevance of our portfolio is demonstrated by the solid property performance of our market leading properties:
A
Ameristar Black
Hawk
#1 Casino in Colorado
B
Ameristar Kansas City #1 Casino in Kansas City
C
Ameristar St. Charles #1 Casino in St. Louis
D
Hollywood Casino
Toledo
#1 Casino in Toledo
E
Hollywood Casino
Columbus
#1 Casino in Columbus
-
Hollywood Casino at
Charles Town
#1 Casino in WV
- Ameristar Vicksburg 1 #1 Casino in Central Mississippi
#1
A
B
#1#1 #1
C
#1 H
#1
I
#1#D1
E
#1
#1 G
F
- Hollywood Casino at
Penn National Race Course
#1 Casino in Central PA
- L'Auberge Baton Rouge #1 Casino in Baton Rouge
Denotes #2 ranked casino in respective market
Denotes a property with no competitor within 60 minutes
Sources: Company filings and State gaming commissions. Note: Based on 2023 annual gaming revenues as reported by each respective gaming commission. Market is defined
as a 60-minute drive time. Number of gaming positions is used to rank properties in states that do not report property level gaming revenue (MS, NV, CO, NM). 1. Gaming
4
revenue is not reported by property in these states.
Strength & Durability Through Diversification
Diversification across states / licensing jurisdictions is a key factor in ensuring the durability of our cash flow. Our footprint across 20 states diversifies our portfolio across the country.
Source: Company Filings as of 6/1/24, inclusive of the Strategic Gaming Acquisition completed May 16, 2024.
Penn Entertainment
Queen Casino & Entertainment
Boyd Gaming
Caesars Entertainment
Bally's Corporation
The Cordish Companies
Hard Rock Rockford
American Racing & Entertainment
Strategic Gaming
5
Tenant Strength Enhances Cash Flow Durability
Our Major Tenants are Credit Worthy Public Companies with: Strong Balance Sheets, Institutional Quality Operational Platforms, Extensive Experience, and Established Brands.
A leading U.S. regional gaming operator of 43 gaming entertainment properties across 20 states, with approximately $6.4 billion in 2023 revenue 1
Enterprise Value:
$13.1 Billion +2
Equity Market Cap:
$2.6 Billion +2
- leading multi- jurisdictional operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties across 10 states, with approximately $3.7 billion in 2023 revenue 1
Enterprise Value:
$8.4 Billion +2
Equity Market Cap:
$5.0 Billion +2
A highly-respected operator
of a large and diversified portfolio of 53 domestic gaming assets across 18 states, with approximately $11.5 billion in 2023 revenue 1
Enterprise Value:
$32.2 Billion +2
Equity Market Cap:
$7.6 Billion +2
A growing and respected operator of a diversified portfolio of 17 gaming assets across 11 states, with approximately $2.4 billion in 2023 revenue 1
Enterprise Value:
$5.3 Billion +2
Equity Market Cap:
$490 Million +2
Master Lease payments are not subject to debt subordination or restricted payment limitations.
In order to cease Master Lease payments, we expect that a tenant would be required to reject the portfolio of leases via bankruptcy, vacate all leased properties, and participate in a sale process to transition the gaming license to a successor tenant.
Source: Company filings and Bloomberg market data. 1. Descriptive information from company websites or company sources, Bally's property count inclusive of development projects near State College, PA and Chicago. 2. Market data as of 6/1/2024.
6
Superior Master Lease Characteristics
Lease Characteristic
GLPI Checks All the Boxes
Achieves High
Occupancy Rate
• GLPI has operated at 100% occupancy since inception
• Master lease requires tenant to sell all operating assets to new tenant, and transfer gaming license
Minimizes Period a
Vacated Property
•
In the event a tenant does not elect to renew a lease, lease mechanics provide a time frame for tenants to sell their
Remains with No Tenant
operating assets without disrupting the lease stream to GLPI or the gaming tax revenue to the host state
Minimizes Period a
Property is Not Operated
after Lease Signing
•
Only a greenfield project would require a delay - all other leased properties have demonstrated no operational impact
• Casino remodeling is generally done in phases with limited impact to operations
Maximizes the Likelihood that the Property Remains Open in a Downside Scenario
- Governments have incentives to help casinos succeed
- Governments want to protect their receipt of gaming taxes and employment provided by casinos
All or None Terms
Protect Against Cherry
• We believe cross-collateralization eliminates the risk of being forced to make a concession to a single property facing
Picking
difficulties
• Obligations under the master lease are guaranteed by the operators' parents 1
Uniquely High Level of
Transparency
•
GLPI reports rent coverage metrics which provides a clear indication of the credit quality
• Certain state jurisdictions report gaming revenue performance monthly
GLPI's assets and lease terms provide significant stability of rental income
Sources: Company Filings 1. The Boyd Corporation master lease does not have a parent guarantee but has a higher default coverage ratio of 1.4x as well as a subsidiary
guarantee by entities that operate the properties. The Cordish Companies leases do not have a parent guaranty, but each maintains a subsidiary guaranty by entities that
operate the properties.
7
Master Leases Offer Long-Term Stability
GLPI's Lease Terms Provide Enhanced Rent Stability & Protection Over Long Lease Terms
Amended
Amended PNK
2023
Caesar's
BYD
BALY
Queen
The Cordish
Strategic
PENN
PENN
PENN
Entertainment
Gaming
& Casino
Companies
Management
14
12
7
5
3
8
4
2
2
Property Count
9
8
4
2
6
3
1
1
Number of States
5
Next Renewal /
2033
2031
2033
2038
2026
2036
2036
2061
2049
Additional Renewal
15 years
20 years
15 years
20 years
25 years
20 years
20 years
21 years
20 years
Term
Guarantee from
Guarantee from
Corporate Guarantee
Master Lease
Master Lease
Subsidiary
Subsidiary
Default Adjusted
1.10x
1.20x
1.10x
1.20x
1.40x
1.20x
1.40x
1.40x
1.40x 2
Rent to Revenue
Coverage
Coverage Ratio at
2.25x
1.98x
1.98x
2.12x
2.71x
2.10x
2.23x
2.33x
NA
December 31, 2023 1
Sources: Company filings. Note: Belterra (Ohio), Horseshoe St. Louis, Tropicana Las Vegas (cross defaulted with Bally's master lease), Hollywood Casino Morgantown, Live! Casino
- Hotel Maryland, Hard Rock Rockford, Tioga Downs, and Baldini's Casino lease terms not shown as they are single asset leases. 1. Tenants report coverage 1 quarter in arrears, data is not available for properties until GLPI's lease is in place for a full year of reporting. 2. 1.4 until adjusted revenue related to the lease reaches $75 million and then 1.25
after that threshold is reached. Inclusive of the Strategic Gaming Management ("Strategic Gaming") Acquisition completed May 16, 2024.
8
Commercial Casino Gaming Taxes are Critical and Depended Upon by States
State and local governments have a vested interest in the success of our properties. They rely heavily on gaming tax revenues to support their budgets
- The importance of gaming property taxes to state and local economies provides an added layer of credit protection that other real estate sectors do not provide
- Protected, limited license jurisdictions tend to have much higher tax rates. The more "protected" the competitive landscape, often the higher the tax rate, and the higher the alignment of interests in ensuring the longevity and durability of the business
- To better demonstrate the financial impact, the gaming tax revenue paid in each of the top 7 limited license jurisdiction states in which GLPI owns properties
Illustrative Gaming Taxes, Year Ended 2023
Commercial
Direct
State
Gaming
Gaming Tax
Consumer
Revenue by
Spend ($M)
State ($M)
Pennsylvania
$5,864
$2,319
Ohio
$3,319
$929
Maryland
$2,496
$883
Michigan
$3,581
$821
New Jersey
$5,778
$691
Louisiana
$2,696
$603
Illinois
$2,523
$570
Rhode Island
$707
$357
Highest Stated Gaming Tax Rates by State 1
Nevada
6.8%
South Dakota
9.0%
Mississippi
12.0%
New Jersey
17.5%
Nebraska
20.0%
Colorado
20.0%
Arkansas
20.0%
Missouri
21.0%
Iowa
22.0%
Kansas
27.0%
Michigan
28.0%
Virginia
30.0%
Ohio
33.5%
Average
33.9%
Florida
35.0%
Louisiana
36.0%
Indiana
40.0%
Maine
46.0%
New Mexico
46.3%
Massachusetts
49.0%
Oklahoma
50.0%
Illinois
50.0%
West Virginia
53.5%
Pennsylvania
55.0%
Delaware
56.0%
Maryland
61.0%
New York
65.0%
Rhode Island
74.0%
0.0%
10.0%
20.0%
30.0%
40.0%
50.0%
60.0%
70.0%
80.0%
Sources: State Gaming Commissions; American Gaming Association - State of States 2024; Fantini research; Wells Fargo Securities. 1. Includes states with land-based
9
commercial casino gaming operations.
Demonstrated Durability of Regional Gaming Markets: GFC Case Study 2007-2010
GLPI's Regional Markets Have Proven More Profitable And Stable During a Major Downturn Than The Las Vegas Market
Gaming Adj. EBITDA Growth 1 (%)
Rent Coverage 1
PENN
PNK 2
Vegas 3
Vegas Adj.4
2007
2008
2009
2010
2007
0.00%
(1.30%)
2.0x
(5.00%)
(10.00%)
1.8x
(15.00%)
(17.00%)
1.6x
(20.00%)
(25.00%)
1.4x
(30.00%)
(35.00%)
1.2x
(40.00%)
(42.80%)
1.0x
(45.00%)
(47.10%)
(50.00%)
0.8x
PENN
PNK 2
Vegas 3
Vegas Adj.4
2008
2009
2010
1.9x
1.6x
1.1x
1.0x
Source: Company Filings. Note: Excludes corporate overhead and includes the impact from smoking bans and cannibalization. 1. Excludes BYD because BYD assets were owned
by PNK. Excludes Tropicana because it predominantly consisted of Atlantic City portfolio at that time. Assumes rent was at the same terms as existing master leases during the
10
time period shown. 2. Excludes St. Louis and Ameristar assets. 3. Includes Las Vegas assets for CZR, LVS, MGM (excluding City Center due to negative Adjusted EBITDA) and
WYNN. 4. Same as Vegas, adjusted to account for an assumed 4% cost of capital on $4.1bn of capital expenditures related to Palazzo and Encore.
