Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Gaming Corps AB (publ)    GCOR   SE0014694691

GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)

(GCOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 12/01
3.2 SEK   -1.54%
03:21pGAMING CORPS : Advent calendar – Day 2
PU
12/01GAMING CORPS : Advent calendar – Day 1
PU
12/01GAMING CORPS : Not everyone likes Christmas
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gaming Corps : Advent calendar – Day 2

12/02/2020 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Gaming Corps, we value the expertise and support of our suppliers, advisors and partners. In late 2018 the current, and then new, management initiated a full overhaul of the organization. In many ways we had to start from the beginning and put new structure and routines in place, as well as rebuild the business. During this time, the Company was also in an ongoing process of relisting on Nasdaq, something which took almost one year and a great deal of resources. During 2019 we had to enlist new advisors to help us through this process and that in itself was a learning experience. We make sure to maintain these partnerships to keep our own delivery forwards in the value chain on a high level, as well as continuously find new partners to strengthen the Gaming Corps business. We also take great care in making sure Gaming Corps meets all regulations perfectly - both in terms of Nasdaq regulations, financial reporting and upholding our gaming supplier license. To do this we need to have a trusted team of advisors.

To get the most out of a partnership, your Company must of course also be a good partner to others, and first and foremost make sure to be reliable, transparent, professional and respectful. For Gaming Corps, with a growing business, we are most often a small or very small company in relation to the businesses we partner with. So more importantly, we find that it is key to be very clear on what our expectations are and what our plans are for the future. We partner with the companies that believe in us, our business idea and vision, which means that both sides need to see a longer relationship unfold. Gaming Corps may not always be a 'big' partner today, but we aim to partner with those who believe in our drive to become that 'big' partner tomorrow.

As our young iGaming business develops, we add more and more operators as partners. These operators have one or several online casino sites where they offer casino games, often over many geographical markets. These operators are essential to the current and future growth of Gaming Corps and thus very important partners to us at this stage. To make it easier for our different stakeholders to find and perhaps try our games, we have added a new page to our website today. Here you will find all the sites of online casinos where Gaming Corps casino slots can currently be played. You can also find the sites of our corporate suppliers, advisors and partners.

Have a look at www.gamingcorps.com/corporate/our-partners/

Stay tuned tomorrow December 3rd when the advent calendar covers the topic of finding your creativity while working from home.

Disclaimer

Gaming Corps AB published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 20:20:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)
03:21pGAMING CORPS : Advent calendar – Day 2
PU
12/01GAMING CORPS : Advent calendar – Day 1
PU
12/01GAMING CORPS : Not everyone likes Christmas
PU
11/23GAMING CORPS : Share issue 104% covered
PU
10/30GAMING CORPS : SlotCatalog interview with the CEO
PU
10/26GAMING CORPS : Upcoming share issue
PU
10/02GAMING CORPS : Owl In partnership kick-starts Direct Integration
PU
09/07GAMING CORPS : in partnership with EveryMatrix
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 9,06 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
Net income 2019 -7,41 M -0,87 M -0,87 M
Net Debt 2019 10,1 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
P/E ratio 2019 -14,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 115 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Gaming Corps AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Kauppinen Chief Executive Officer
Claes Tellman Chairman
Bülent Balikci Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hannah Farrugia Technical Manager
Vincent Calay Roche Director-Information Technology & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)-27.93%13
SNAP INC.172.50%66 304
GRUBHUB INC.47.31%6 646
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.44.98%6 138
MOMO INC.-59.49%2 837
DENA CO., LTD.10.83%2 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ