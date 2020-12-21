Log in
Gaming Corps : Advent calendar – Day 20

12/21/2020 | 04:35am EST
The lands surrounding Uppsala were not just home to old Viking settlements, but have been farmed and cultivated for many generations and still to this day. The first documented mention of a mill in this location is from the 12th century, the current structure was built in 1750. The mill functioned fully up until 1963, and today it houses craftsmen and artists and is a popular place for the residents of Uppsala to visit on a weekend outing. Uppsala is home to one of Gaming Corps' three locations and is also the site of the head office.

Tomorrow the advent calendar returns with the final stop on the journey of the iGaming development process. Join us then!

Disclaimer

Gaming Corps AB published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:34:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
