Gaming Corps : Advent calendar – Day 20

The lands surrounding Uppsala were not just home to old Viking settlements, but have been farmed and cultivated for many generations and still to this day. The first documented mention of a mill in this location is from the 12th century, the current structure was built in 1750. The mill functioned fully up until 1963, and today it houses craftsmen and artists and is a popular place for the residents of Uppsala to visit on a weekend outing. Uppsala is home to one of Gaming Corps' three locations and is also the site of the head office.

