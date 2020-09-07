Gaming Corps : in partnership with EveryMatrix

Gaming Corps has signed an agreement with the global B2B software provider and aggregator EveryMatrix regarding the distribution of Gaming Corps iGaming products.

EveryMatrix is a global B2B software provider for the iGaming industry, offering solutions for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate management. EveryMatrix has licenses and certificates to operate in many jurisdictions worldwide and is affiliated to several operators. The parties will initiate technical integration immediately so that EveryMatrix can distribute Gaming Corps' upcoming products to the market.

'I want to extend a warm welcome to Gaming Corps, we are happy to add another provider to the growing EveryMatrix online casino business. Gaming Corps is a new company with an interesting roadmap ahead and we look forward to being a part of that.' says Amund Stensland, COO of CasinoEngine at EveryMatrix

'It is truly exciting to enter into collaboration with a global player like EveryMatrix. I have appreciated our conversations leading up to finalizing this agreement, EveryMatrix is ​​an ambitious company that we look forward to working with. We also think that this partnership holds possibilities to really establish a win-win relationship over time. At this time, our primary goal is to quickly get the technical integration in place, and together with EveryMatrix we have developed a strategy to ensure a smooth implementation.' says Juha Kauppinen, CEO Gaming Corps.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate/agent management. The company's B2B iGaming solutions are designed to help clients unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently. They can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and from existing large operations to newcomers.

Learn more at www.everymatrix.com