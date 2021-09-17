Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Gaming Corps AB (publ)
  News
  7. Summary
    GCOR   SE0014694691

GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)

(GCOR)
News 
Summary

Gaming Corps : Alex Lorimer appointed Chief Operating Officer

09/17/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Alex Lorimer has until now held the position of Head of Business Development, which involved sales, account management and the development of commercial relationships and products. In the role of Chief Operating Officer, Alex will continue to work on developing the company's iGaming portfolio in close collaboration with Gaming Corps' affiliated operators and partners as well as lead operations in the iGaming business area.

'I am very happy and proud to welcome Alex Lorimer as our new COO. Since joining Gaming Corps, Alex has utilized his experience in business development and planning within iGaming to facilitate significant progress for the company in terms of market-oriented product development. My goal has been to recruit the right team members for Gaming Corps, people who have their hearts in the right place, and Alex really does. He is the right person to lead our operations going forward.' says Juha Kauppinen, CEO.

Gaming Corps has gradually expanded the team within business area iGaming for some time and the work of expanding and further developing the organization and organization structure continues.

'Since I started at Gaming Corps it has been a fast-paced journey that I am very excited to continue, and I am incredibly proud and grateful to have been offered the opportunity to take on this role by CEO Juha Kauppinen. From day one the management team has put their faith in me and supported me in facilitating a change in our product offer which we can see has already had a positive impact on the company's development. We have come very far in such a short time and developed products that the market cannot wait to have. We have listened to our partners and taken the knowledge they have shared on current and future market demand to heart, and on that basis developed products I am confident will be market leading. The upcoming portfolio has significantly boosted our ability to attract new business and engage key industry players. This is just the beginning of this adventure and with our incredibly talented and hardworking team, I know the possibilities are endless. We are all dedicated to Gaming Corps' long-term vision of becoming an industry Prime Mover and I can't wait to step up and help lead this company into the next phase.' says Alex Lorimer, COO.

Disclaimer

Gaming Corps AB published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 15:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
