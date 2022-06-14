Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Gaming Corps AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)

Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05:22 2022-06-14 am EDT
06:13aGAMING CORPS : Fast-growing Glitnor Group new partner
05/31GAMING CORPS : General Meeting 2022
05/26Gaming Corps AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
Gaming Corps : Fast-growing Glitnor Group new partner

06/14/2022 | 06:13am EDT
The latest operator to join Gaming Corps' expanding partner roster is Glitnor Group. Backed by iGaming veterans, Glitnor Group is one of the fastest growing operators in Europe. Via the partnership agreement signed today, the Gaming Corps portfolio will be distributed to Glitnor Group's subsidiary brands Lucky Casino and Gambola, along with custom branded games.

Gaming Corps is partnering with Glitnor Group for the distribution of the Company's full portfolio to Glitnor Group's casino brands Lucky Casino and Gambola. Glitnor Group was founded in 2018 by a group of Swedish iGaming veterans and is based in Malta with a strong market presence in predominantly Sweden, Finland and Japan. Glitnor Group is one of the fastest growing operators on the European iGaming market with their sights set on market leadership. Today's agreement also entails for Gaming Corps to develop custom branded games, first off a title for Glitnor Group's flagship brand Lucky Casino.

"I have had the pleasure to follow Glitnor Group grow from strength to strength and its truly impressive what they have accomplished in a short time. This is a company going places and on behalf of all of us at Gaming Corps we are very excited to be part of that journey. We will do our best to deliver modern content and meet the demands of the Glitnor Group casino players." says Danielle Calafato, Head of Commercial, Gaming Corps

"Glitnor Group's vision is to become a global leader on the iGaming market and that ambition requires for us to engage high quality partners along the way. Through our new partnership with Gaming Corps we continue to ensure our customers a stellar player experience" says Martin Sidenvall, Head of Casino, Glitnor Group.

About Glitnor Group

Glitnor Group was founded in 2018 by industry veterans who have founded and managed several successful businesses over the last decade, such as Maria Bingo and Vera&John. Glitnor Group strives to be the most entrepreneurial and fastest growing business group in the iGaming industry, sporting a +100% year on year growth since its foundation. We have more than 350 team members working from two main locations in Malta and Bulgaria. Glitnor Group has a market presence in Europe and Asia, with a unique and proven track record of building and nurturing strong brands, culture and work environment. Our ambition is to take global leadership and change the competitive landscape for Game Studios, Game Operators and Lead Generation.

About Gaming Corps

Gaming Corps is a game developer with the business idea of developing original content for Gaming and iGaming, servicing the selective gamer with niche video games and premium casino games. Our iGaming portfolio consists of Casino Slots, Multiplier Games, Mine Games and Table Games, into which we infuse our experience from Gaming to create modern, exciting content. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and headquartered in Sweden with development studios in Malta and the Ukraine.

Disclaimer

Gaming Corps AB published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
