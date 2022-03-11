Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Gaming Corps AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCOR   SE0014694691

GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)

(GCOR)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03/22 04:16:46 am
2.365 SEK   +4.42%
04:26aGAMING CORPS : Welcome White Hat Gaming
PU
02/25Gaming Corps AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/23GAMING CORPS : Mining Madness unleashed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gaming Corps : Welcome White Hat Gaming

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gaming Corps is partnering with global platform provider White Hat Gaming for the distribution of the Company's modern iGaming content. Gaming Corps' Mine Game series will be the first in the category offered on the White Hat Gaming affiliated sites.

White Hat Gaming, with its market-leading iGaming PAM platform, is one of the iGaming industry's premier white label, aggregator and full-service platform providers. Gaming Corps will be providing its full portfolio of games to the White Hat Gaming affiliated sites via aggregator Relax Gaming. Among the content is the popular Gaming Corps Mine Game series, with which White Hat Gaming will premiere the Mine Games category on its affiliated casino sites.

"White Hat Gaming are known for having an industry-leading platform, supporting many popular casino brands. This is a great partnership for Gaming Corps, allowing us to see our suite of products made available to their players. The White Hat Gaming team is nothing less than extraordinary when it comes to experience in the business, so I look forward to developing this partnership together with them and for us to deliver modern, exciting content in the years to come." says Danielle Calafato, Head of Commercial.

Michael Waterfield, VP Commercial at White Hat Gaming:
"We're delighted to offer our players a different set of games. Having a variety of innovative, new age games will strengthen our position as a market-leading white label provider. We've seen a great response to crash games in the market recently and mine games could be the next big thing."

ABOUT WHITE HAT GAMING

White Hat Gaming is a state-of-the-art B2B SaaS iGaming platform, providing a secure, scalable and flexible solution. Our proprietary product includes player account management (PAM) and a digital wallet via a fully centralised back office, fraud detection and prevention tools, CRM integration, a content management system, plus much more. We offer both a direct hosting platform for existing operators as well as a full white-label solution. Our modular service provision offers flexibility to operators to bring ancillary services in-house as they grow, with Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) options available. As an aggregator of third-party providers, White Hat Gaming provides market-leading content, including Kambi Sportsbook and over 120 leading games providers.

Related Posts

Disclaimer

Gaming Corps AB published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)
04:26aGAMING CORPS : Welcome White Hat Gaming
PU
02/25Gaming Corps AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
02/23GAMING CORPS : Mining Madness unleashed
PU
01/28GAMING CORPS : join forces with SkillOnNet
PU
2021GAMING CORPS : Industry pioneer Paf new Gaming Corps partner
PU
2021GAMING CORPS : Welcome BlueOcean Gaming
PU
2021GAMING CORPS : Take a seat at the table
PU
2021GAMING CORPS : Watch out! Angry Elf goes mining
PU
2021GAMING CORPS : Upcoming exclusive game for Bons Casino
PU
2021Gaming Corps AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,36 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net income 2021 -22,4 M -2,31 M -2,31 M
Net cash 2021 0,29 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98,6 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 607x
EV / Sales 2021 50,1x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Gaming Corps AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Juha Kauppinen Chief Executive Officer
Bülent Balikci Chief Financial Officer & Director
Claes Tellman Chairman
Vincent Calay Roche Director-Information Technology & Development
Alex Lorimer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)-16.73%10
SNAP INC.-32.51%51 555
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-18.35%4 709
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-41.16%3 776
ANGI INC.-33.55%3 070