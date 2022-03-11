Gaming Corps : Welcome White Hat Gaming

Gaming Corps is partnering with global platform provider White Hat Gaming for the distribution of the Company's modern iGaming content. Gaming Corps' Mine Game series will be the first in the category offered on the White Hat Gaming affiliated sites.

White Hat Gaming, with its market-leading iGaming PAM platform, is one of the iGaming industry's premier white label, aggregator and full-service platform providers. Gaming Corps will be providing its full portfolio of games to the White Hat Gaming affiliated sites via aggregator Relax Gaming. Among the content is the popular Gaming Corps Mine Game series, with which White Hat Gaming will premiere the Mine Games category on its affiliated casino sites.

"White Hat Gaming are known for having an industry-leading platform, supporting many popular casino brands. This is a great partnership for Gaming Corps, allowing us to see our suite of products made available to their players. The White Hat Gaming team is nothing less than extraordinary when it comes to experience in the business, so I look forward to developing this partnership together with them and for us to deliver modern, exciting content in the years to come." says Danielle Calafato, Head of Commercial.

Michael Waterfield, VP Commercial at White Hat Gaming:

"We're delighted to offer our players a different set of games. Having a variety of innovative, new age games will strengthen our position as a market-leading white label provider. We've seen a great response to crash games in the market recently and mine games could be the next big thing."

White Hat Gaming is a state-of-the-art B2B SaaS iGaming platform, providing a secure, scalable and flexible solution. Our proprietary product includes player account management (PAM) and a digital wallet via a fully centralised back office, fraud detection and prevention tools, CRM integration, a content management system, plus much more. We offer both a direct hosting platform for existing operators as well as a full white-label solution. Our modular service provision offers flexibility to operators to bring ancillary services in-house as they grow, with Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) options available. As an aggregator of third-party providers, White Hat Gaming provides market-leading content, including Kambi Sportsbook and over 120 leading games providers.