Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH SWEDEN  >  Gaming Corps AB (publ)    GCOR   SE0014694691

GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)

(GCOR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed FIRST NORTH SWEDEN - 03/25 05:25:23 am
3.385 SEK   +2.58%
05:23aGAMING CORPS  : A Beloved Legend
PU
03/16GAMING CORPS  : Sound the trumpets! Delicious is here!
PU
02/23GAMING CORPS  : Something is brewing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gaming Corps : A Beloved Legend

03/25/2021 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delicous is a unique horse, successful in her career on the racetrack and fan favourite for many trotting lovers. For Gaming Corps Board Member, trainer Daniel Redén, Delicious is the great love of his trotting career. This is her story.

Delicious was born on March 25th 2009 on Lindy Farms, Connecticut in the United States where she spent two seasons before arriving in Sweden in the fall of 2012. Being bred on the other side of the Atlantic, her name became Delicious U.S. During her two seasons as a young horse she showed promise but never really reached top positions when competing in major races. After joining Stall Zet and under the training of Daniel Redén, the little horse with the big heart started competing in Sweden during 2013.

Delicious quickly became a favourite among trotting fans, garnering attention everywhere for being so small in size and yet so successful in competition against much larger and more experienced horses. Delicious measures 147 centimetres in height at the withers which is the equivalent height of a large pony. She became known for her outstanding technique as well as her porcelain-like fragility, winning a significant number of races despite suffering from a serious inflammatory bowel disease.

Between 2012 and 2017, Delicious entered 55 races and won 29 of them. The fall of 2015 was the pinnacle her remarkable career when she broke three world records over the course of two months. One of the most notable was the world record on 1640 meters which she beat on August 14th 2015 with the time 1.08.6. Those keen on details may have noticed this time in the Delicious game - on the high paying symbol called the Timer and the goal post at the Bonus Race finish line. Our leading lady's successes in 2015 earned her the award Horse of the Year at the Swedish Annual Horse Awards, powered by the votes of a jury as well as the general public.

The loving bond between man and horse is particularly evident in the case of Delicious and her trainer Daniel Redén. Her excellence, temper but also fragility makes Delicious Daniel's most treasured horse, and his desire to ensure her enduring legacy and also give back to the sport of trotting is the foundation on which the game is built.

On July 14th 2017 Delicious' career dramatically ended when she had to have emergency bowel surgery due to her persisting health problems. Tragedy turned to success yet again as Delicious bounced back from the surgery and was able to not only continue living a comfortable life, but on March 7th 2020 also become the mother of little Heavenly Zet. Still cared for by the same team of people who received her in 2012, the much beloved legend today lives on Furuby estate. Her spark, charm and legacy also lives in the game Delicious which can be found exclusively on ATG® Casino.

ATG is owned by theSwedish Trotting Association and the Swedish Horseracing Authority and all the proceeds from the business go back to the sport. For more information, please visit www.atg.se

Disclaimer

Gaming Corps AB published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 09:20:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)
05:23aGAMING CORPS  : A Beloved Legend
PU
03/16GAMING CORPS  : Sound the trumpets! Delicious is here!
PU
02/23GAMING CORPS  : Something is brewing
PU
02/11GAMING CORPS  : divests shares in Kung Fu Factory for MSEK 1,37
PU
02/10GAMING CORPS  : Partnership with global player BetConstruct
PU
2020GAMING CORPS  : Advent calendar – Day 22
PU
2020GAMING CORPS  : Presenting new partner – Roots Ltd
PU
2020GAMING CORPS  : Advent calendar – Day 19
PU
2020GAMING CORPS  : Advent calendar – Day 20
PU
2020GAMING CORPS  : Advent calendar – Day 18
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,23 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2020 -17,5 M -2,03 M -2,03 M
Net cash 2020 20,6 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 144 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,6x
EV / Sales 2020 610x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Gaming Corps AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juha Kauppinen Chief Executive Officer
Bülent Balikci Chief Financial Officer & Director
Claes Tellman Chairman
Hannah Farrugia Technical Manager
Vincent Calay Roche Director-Information Technology & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMING CORPS AB (PUBL)-9.34%17
SNAP INC.0.88%96 139
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.4.28%8 316
GRUBHUB INC.-20.10%6 316
MOMO INC.4.15%3 563
DENA CO., LTD.18.00%2 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ