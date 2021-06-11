Gaming Corps : First bespoke Multiplier Game launched

Earlier this year, Gaming Corps started development of games within the modern and increasingly popular game category Multiplier Games, inspired by crypto currency crash games. This week the first game has been launched, a bespoke game called JetLucky created on request and offered exclusively by MaChance Casino, VegasPlus Casino and Unique Casino.

In line with the outspoken strategy of widening the iGaming portfolio, the Company has announced that several Multiplier Games are in production and will be launched before the end of the year. The games currently in production will be launched under the Gaming Corps brand and new product brand line iJect, specifically created for this new game series.

'Having entered iGaming quite recently, we wanted to look for a space in the market where Gaming Corps could build an industry leading product that would tie into our business idea of blurring the lines between Gaming and iGaming. We were presented the opportunity to build JetLucky and the team has quite incredibly managed to turn it round in a matter of months. I am personally very thankful for the positive relationship that we have had with our counterparts in building this game per their requirements, and for the swiftness with which our team has met the challenge. We are already using the knowledge gained from this bespoke title in the ongoing work of developing our own product line of Multiplier Games which will boast features and gamification that has not yet been explored within this category.' says Alex Lorimer, Head of Business Development, Gaming Corps.

ABOUT MULTIPLIER GAMES

Multiplier Games are modern, exciting casino games that provide fast-paced, intuitive fun. Inspired by crypto currency crash games, the basic functionality of this category is to bet on an object in motion and cash out at the right time. As the object moves forward or upward, the bet multiplier increases, and the player must decide whether to leave the game early or dare to hold on for a larger payout before the object explodes. The games also have a social, multiplayer component where players can follow other players' bets and winnings in real time.