    GIG   US36467X2062

GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC.

(GIG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/17 10:25:13 am
17.9 NOK   +0.22%
02:14aGAMING INNOVATION : Q2 2021
PU
02:01aGAMING INNOVATION : reports Q2 2021
AQ
08/10GAMING INNOVATION GROUP : Invitation to Q2 2021 results presentation
AQ
Gaming Innovation : Q2 2021

08/18/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Q2 2021  Interim Report

Richard Brown

Tore Formo

CEO

Group CFO

2

iGaming solutions are based on innovative technology

GiG focusing strategy on ambition to become global Tier 1 B2B provider. GiG's strategy is centered on three customer focused business

areas, which is key to be a relevant supplier, supported by its group ambition for top performance and operational excellence

Platform

Sports

Offering state of the art PAM services and

games from multiple vendors, to casino operators

Providing casino, sportsbook and data

technology to operators globally as well as full managed services capability

operators

  • Successful track record in multiple markets, sending traffic to leading iGaming operators

Managed Services

Odds, trading and risk management tools and mobile first front end for sportsbooks Competitive offering through cooperation with market leader Betgenius

Supportive services to fulfil GiG's partner's operational

needs across complex industry needs

3

GiG in brief

Mission

"To drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service."

Dual-listedon Oslo

Børs and at Nasdaq

Stockholm

Over 25 primary countries targeted by Media assets

€170m (approx.)

Market Cap

440

Employees

13

Offices

Licenses

Global Platform

in Malta, Denmark,

7 additional in integration

Latvia & Spain

pipeline

4

Q2 2021  Interim Report

Head figures development

Revenues* MEUR

EBITDA MEUR

EBIT MEUR

Revenues*

EBITDA

EBIT

23% Y/Y

86% Y/Y

194% Y/Y

5% Q/Q

16% Q/Q

55% Q/Q

*Revenues are adjusted for revenues from a platform client where GiG recognizes the full operations in its profit and loss statement, which are

partly offset by related cost of sales and site overheads. See Note 2 in the Q221 Interim Report for more details

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 82,0 M 96,1 M 96,1 M
Net income 2021 8,00 M 9,37 M 9,37 M
Net Debt 2021 19,0 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 166 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 430
Free-Float 56,0%
Technical analysis trends GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 17,90 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Brown Chief Executive Officer
Tore Formo Group Chief Financial Officer
Justin Psaila Chief Financial Officer
Johan Petter Erik Nylander Chairman
Chris Armes Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC.49.17%194
EVOLUTION AB67.80%34 492
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.07%33 561
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-21.00%26 576
SANDS CHINA LTD.-29.52%24 929
DRAFTKINGS INC.9.77%20 619