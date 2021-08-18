Gaming Innovation : Q2 2021

Q2 2021 Interim Report
Richard Brown
Tore Formo
CEO
Group CFO
iGaming solutions are based on innovative technology
GiG focusing strategy on ambition to become global Tier 1 B2B provider. GiG's strategy is centered on three customer focused business
areas, which is key to be a relevant supplier, supported by its group ambition for top performance and operational excellence
Offering state of the art PAM services and
games from multiple vendors, to casino operators
Providing casino, sportsbook and data
technology to operators globally as well as full managed services capability
operators
Successful track record in multiple markets, sending traffic to leading iGaming operators
Managed Services
Odds, trading and risk management tools and mobile first front end for sportsbooks Competitive offering through cooperation with market leader Betgenius
Supportive services to fulfil GiG's partner's operational
needs across complex industry needs
GiG in brief
Mission
"To drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service."
Dual-listedon Oslo
Børs and at Nasdaq
Stockholm
Over 25 primary countries targeted by Media assets
€170m (approx.)
Market Cap
440
Employees
13
Offices
Licenses
Global Platform
in Malta, Denmark,
7 additional in integration
Latvia & Spain
pipeline
Q2 2021 Interim Report
Head figures development
Revenues* MEUR
EBITDA MEUR
EBIT MEUR
Revenues*
EBITDA
EBIT
23% Y/Y
86% Y/Y
194% Y/Y
5% Q/Q
16% Q/Q
55% Q/Q
*Revenues are adjusted for revenues from a platform client where GiG recognizes the full operations in its profit and loss statement, which are
partly offset by related cost of sales and site overheads. See Note 2 in the Q221 Interim Report for more details
Disclaimer
