Q2 2023 Interim Report
Q2 2023 - Interim Report
Financial highlights
- Gaming Innovation Group achieved all-time high revenues* in Q2 2023 amounting to €31.1m (22.1), an increase of 40% YoY, whereof 22% organic
- Adjusted EBITDA was €14.0m (8.3), up 68%, adjusted EBITDA margin* increased to 45.0% (37.5%) an all-time high and strong progress towards financial target goal of 50%
- EBIT was €6.6m (2.4), an increase of 173% YoY, with an EBIT margin* of 21.1% (10.8%)
- Revenues in GiG Media at all-time high of €21.7m (14.8), an increase of 47% (20% organic), with an adjusted EBITDA of €10.3 (7.0)
- Revenues* for Platform & Sportsbook were €9.3m (7.3), an increase of 27%, all organic, with adjusted EBITDA of €3.7m (1.3), adjusted EBITDA margin* increased to 39.7% (17.2%)
- Profit before tax was €6.6m (2.2), an increase of 197% YoY
- EPS was €0.05 (0.01)
- Positive cash flow from operations of €9.1m (9.5)
Operational highlights
- FTDs for GiG Media ended at 109,400 (79,400), up 38% YoY
- Ask Gamblers continued positive momentum with revenues in July up 45% from run rate at take over
- Signed final agreement with Palasino, powering the online entry of Trans World Hotels & Entertainment retail business through Palasino.com
- Platform & Sportsbook awarded licences in Pennsylvania and Maryland, US and the new gambling software provider license in Sweden
- Successful launch and completion of migration of all GiG legacy Sportsbook clients to Sportnco solution
- Launched two new brands and signed three new agreements for Platform & Sportsbook in the quarter
- Awarded Full-service Platform Provider and Multi-channel Supplier of the year at the 2023 EGR B2B awards
Events after Q2 2023
- Signed one new agreement and three HOTs for Platform & Sportsbook
- Five additional brands have gone live so far in Q3 2023, including new market entries in Serbia and further expansion into Latin America, number of live brands is 65 as of today
- GiG's platform and sportsbook live in the U.S. state of Maryland
- Appointed Richard Carter as new Platform & Sportsbook CEO and Jonas Warrer as CEO for GiG Media
- July has developed positively, and revenues are up 30% compared to the same period last year, whereof 10% organic growth
*Revenues are adjusted for revenues from a platform client where GiG recognises the full operations in its profit and loss statement, see Note 2 on page 26
Q2 2023 - Interim Report
Message from the CEO
Dear shareholders,
The second quarter of 2023 has proven another step forward for Gaming Innovation Group, with the business reaching another all-time high in revenues, increasing 40% year-over-year to over €31 million. Not only am I pleased with the growth of the revenues but our focus on scalability and efficiency continues to move forward with an adjusted EBITDA of €14 million with a margin of 45%, progressing well towards our long-term financial target of a +50% margin, and significant EBIT growth of 173% year-over-year. While we are proud of these results, we can also see a great opportunity across the business units going forward as we continue to focus and optimize the operational performance while concurrently pursuing many areas of growth. The teams across the Company's business units have worked tirelessly to deliver some marked operational performances.
In the Media business, the positive effects of integrating and improving AskGamblers' product performance are evident, with revenues up 45% compared to the takeover point. Our legacy publishing department is also showing favourable progress in the number
of FTDs referred, following a series of positive Google updates. The News UK media partnership also progressed positively with further potential moving forward.
In addition, the Paid media segment was able to make meaningful steps forward in several newer digital advertising channels and in particular the ever evolving social media channel which presents the unit with further potential for revenue growth. With organic growth at 20% contributing to a total increase of revenue by 47% for Media, during a period of lower activity in the sporting calendar continues to point towards the strength this business unit has in its diversification across customer concentration and global geographic distribution.
Within the Platform & Sportsbook segment, the second quarter was epitomized by a busy client delivery period, with completion of the migration of GiGs' sportsbook customers to the Sportnco solution but also work was completed leading to 7 brands going live in June and July continuing to put in place the basis for future growth and scale. The revenue growth of 27% and expanding scalability have enabled the business unit to reach an EBITDA margin of nearly 40% this quarter, while continuing to pursue market expansion and further client onboarding. This points positively towards the business unit's long- term prospects of growth and scalability with a healthy and expanding delivery and sales pipeline. The team and I are also proud to be recognised by the industry winning two awards during the period for Full-service Platform Provider and Multi-channel Supplier of the year at the 2023 EGR B2B awards, a reflection of the industry's approval of the quality of our products and the service we continually deliver.
Progress towards the strategic review has moved well and we believe operationally the group will be ready to execute the planned spin off by year end, targeting execution, dependant on market conditions, in the first half of 2024.
We now look into the second half of the year with total focus on ensuring strong growth mechanics, continued operational improvement and long-term scalability for GiG. I truly believe there is a strong and clear path to continued success for the business units both operationally and strategically and we are fixated on achieving it.
_ Richard Brown,
CEO at GiG
Q2 2023 - Interim Report
Summary and outlook
GiG Media
Revenues in GiG Media were €21.7 (14.8) million in the second quarter 2023, a 47% increase YoY, whereof 20% organic, continuing the positive development seen over the past quarters. Publishing reached all-time high in revenues, up 58% YoY. Paid revenue increased 26%. Overall, GiG Media improved through the quarter in all markets. Adjusted EBITDA for GiG Media ended at €10.3 (7.0) million for the quarter, a 46% increase YoY, with a margin of 47% (48%).
First Time Depositors (FTD) were 109.400 (79.400) in the second quarter, a 38% increase YoY, whereof 20% organic. The increase reflects positive technological and product initiatives implemented in the previous quarters, leading to a positive increase in search engine exposure resulting in higher traffic volumes to Publishing websites.
Publishing launched four new websites and entered two new markets during the quarter. Paid onboarded five new key partners, continuing diversifying the customer mix and further reducing client concentration. GiG Media also continued the rapid international expansion of social media channels, now operating in more than 16 regulated jurisdictions, up from a handful last year.
AskGamblers.com and related casino affiliate websites were acquired in January 2023, and the initiatives implemented continue to show positive results. The first
six months of operating AskGamblers has seen revenues increase by 45%, player intake in excess of 40% and EBITDA double when comparing July to January 2023. GiG Media expects this positive development to continue going forward.
Platform & Sportsbook
Platform & Sportsbook delivered revenues* of €9.3 (7.3) million in the second quarter 2023, a 27% increase YoY, all organic. Adjusted EBITDA ended at €3.7 (1.3) million, with a margin of 39.7% (17.2%). The positive development in operating expenses continued, with a 9% decline QoQ. The increase in revenues and expanding margin continuing to point towards the scalability of the Platform & Sportsbook segment.
GiG secured new licenses in Pennsylvania and Maryland, US and the new gambling software provider license
in Sweden. Betsson's Rizk brand went live in Germany in June. Subsequent to the second quarter, additional five brands went live, adding up to eight so far in 2023, and adding four new markets. As of today, the number of live brands is 65 with an additional 14 brands in the integration pipeline. The geographical diversification covers a total of 38 markets including the current pipeline.
The second quarter also saw the successful launch and completion of migration of all GiG legacy Sportsbook clients to the Sportnco solution, a milestone for the acquisition which has led not only to material costs savings for the Company, but also an enhanced product and strong position for future growth across both the online Sportsbook and casino segments.
Outlook and guidance
GiG Media continues its strong performance seen over the past two years, securing strong cash-flow and increased diversity in earnings. The AskGamblers acquisition has proven successful, with strong growth in revenues and FTDs since taken over by GiG in February, diversifying the business further in line with the strategy to create sustainable long-term growth. Underlying KPIs continues to show good progress and GiG expects continued sustainable future revenue growth for GiG Media going forward.
For Platform & Sportsbook, GiG offers innovative and proprietary products with an unparalleled geographical footprint with existing and planned certification in 38 markets worldwide, giving the possibility to sign new clients but also to offer growth and diversification to
Q2 2023 - Interim Report
