Message from the CEO

Dear shareholders,

The second quarter of 2023 has proven another step forward for Gaming Innovation Group, with the business reaching another all-time high in revenues, increasing 40% year-over-year to over €31 million. Not only am I pleased with the growth of the revenues but our focus on scalability and efficiency continues to move forward with an adjusted EBITDA of €14 million with a margin of 45%, progressing well towards our long-term financial target of a +50% margin, and significant EBIT growth of 173% year-over-year. While we are proud of these results, we can also see a great opportunity across the business units going forward as we continue to focus and optimize the operational performance while concurrently pursuing many areas of growth. The teams across the Company's business units have worked tirelessly to deliver some marked operational performances.

In the Media business, the positive effects of integrating and improving AskGamblers' product performance are evident, with revenues up 45% compared to the takeover point. Our legacy publishing department is also showing favourable progress in the number

of FTDs referred, following a series of positive Google updates. The News UK media partnership also progressed positively with further potential moving forward.

In addition, the Paid media segment was able to make meaningful steps forward in several newer digital advertising channels and in particular the ever evolving social media channel which presents the unit with further potential for revenue growth. With organic growth at 20% contributing to a total increase of revenue by 47% for Media, during a period of lower activity in the sporting calendar continues to point towards the strength this business unit has in its diversification across customer concentration and global geographic distribution.

Within the Platform & Sportsbook segment, the second quarter was epitomized by a busy client delivery period, with completion of the migration of GiGs' sportsbook customers to the Sportnco solution but also work was completed leading to 7 brands going live in June and July continuing to put in place the basis for future growth and scale. The revenue growth of 27% and expanding scalability have enabled the business unit to reach an EBITDA margin of nearly 40% this quarter, while continuing to pursue market expansion and further client onboarding. This points positively towards the business unit's long- term prospects of growth and scalability with a healthy and expanding delivery and sales pipeline. The team and I are also proud to be recognised by the industry winning two awards during the period for Full-service Platform Provider and Multi-channel Supplier of the year at the 2023 EGR B2B awards, a reflection of the industry's approval of the quality of our products and the service we continually deliver.

Progress towards the strategic review has moved well and we believe operationally the group will be ready to execute the planned spin off by year end, targeting execution, dependant on market conditions, in the first half of 2024.

We now look into the second half of the year with total focus on ensuring strong growth mechanics, continued operational improvement and long-term scalability for GiG. I truly believe there is a strong and clear path to continued success for the business units both operationally and strategically and we are fixated on achieving it.

_ Richard Brown,

CEO at GiG