  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Gaming Innovation Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIG   US36467X2062

GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC.

(GIG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:01:10 2023-03-24 am EDT
23.48 NOK   -1.34%
04:40aGaming Innovation : expands strategic commerci...
PU
03/08Disclosure of large shareholding
AQ
02/23Gaming Innovation Group, News Corp Extend Partnership to Ireland
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gaming Innovation : expands strategic commerci...

03/24/2023 | 04:40am EDT
Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has expanded its commercial partnership with News Corp UK & Ireland Limited to enter the Irish market with exclusive offers and casino and sports betting content. The Irish Sun's website now features a dedicated hub for all betting-related content, allowing readers to access everything in one place.

The decision to expand the commercial partnership follows the successful launch in the UK in December 2022, already delivering material revenues to GiG Media after only two months in operation.

GiG and News Corp UK & Ireland Limited are working towards entering further new markets, starting with the lucrative US market by the end of Q1 2023.

- ENDS -

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Warrer, Chief Marketing Officer GiG

[email protected] / +45 30788450

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

is a leading iGaming technology company providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

About News UK

One of the leading media businesses in the UK and Ireland, our newsbrands include The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday and The TLS. Our national broadcast brands include talkSPORT, Times Radio, talkRADIO and Virgin Radio UK, and we have market-leading local radio stations across Ireland. In April 2022, we launched TalkTV, a major new TV channel available to everyone across the UK, delivering a schedule of news, current affairs, entertainment and sport with Piers Morgan in a primetime evening show. Our world-famous brands provide news, analysis, opinion and entertainment to almost 40 million people each month. Spanning digital and print, audio and video, events and experiences, our brands are home to a plurality of opinions, representing the diverse communities we serve. News UK is wholly owned by News Corp. News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 08:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 90,0 M 98,0 M 98,0 M
Net income 2022 5,21 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
Net Debt 2022 48,4 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 270 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 583
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC.
Gaming Innovation Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,12 €
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Brown Chief Executive Officer
Tore Formo Group Chief Financial Officer
Justin Psaila Chief Financial Officer
Johan Petter Erik Nylander Chairman
Chris Armes Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC.-9.02%294
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC25.82%30 842
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.10%28 930
SANDS CHINA LTD5.21%27 786
EVOLUTION AB28.03%27 696
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED18.61%15 988
