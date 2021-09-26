Gaming Innovation : signs platform agreement with Mill of Magic Ltd

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with a subsidiary of Casumo, Mill of Magic Ltd, for the provision of GiG's platform, data platform and GiG Logic. Mill of Magic will use GiG's products to power its new Pay N Play casino offering under its own license from the Maltese Gaming Authority. The agreement is based on a fixed fee model with a minimum contract term of two years.

The casino offering is expected to go live by Q4 of 2020 and the partnership is expected to make a positive contribution to GiG's revenues from 2021 onwards.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with GiG for the launch of our new Pay N Play casino, which will further diversify our group's offering and enable a new channel for growth. Together we're looking forward to bringing another distinctive brand and strong product to market later this year," says Casumo CEO, Shelly Suter-Hadad.

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says, "We are very pleased to continue our partnership with the Casumo group by signing them onto our platform for a new brand launch. We have worked with their sister brand, Dunder for several years, they have always prided themselves on first-class quality of product, services and marketing. We are sure they will deliver success in the Pay n Play market as well and we are pleased to be part of the project."