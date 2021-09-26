Log in
    GIG   US36467X2062

GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC.

(GIG)
Gaming Innovation : signs platform agreement with Mill of Magic Ltd

09/26/2021 | 12:32am EDT
Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with a subsidiary of Casumo, Mill of Magic Ltd, for the provision of GiG's platform, data platform and GiG Logic. Mill of Magic will use GiG's products to power its new Pay N Play casino offering under its own license from the Maltese Gaming Authority. The agreement is based on a fixed fee model with a minimum contract term of two years.

The casino offering is expected to go live by Q4 of 2020 and the partnership is expected to make a positive contribution to GiG's revenues from 2021 onwards.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with GiG for the launch of our new Pay N Play casino, which will further diversify our group's offering and enable a new channel for growth. Together we're looking forward to bringing another distinctive brand and strong product to market later this year," says Casumo CEO, Shelly Suter-Hadad.

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GiG says, "We are very pleased to continue our partnership with the Casumo group by signing them onto our platform for a new brand launch. We have worked with their sister brand, Dunder for several years, they have always prided themselves on first-class quality of product, services and marketing. We are sure they will deliver success in the Pay n Play market as well and we are pleased to be part of the project."

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 04:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
