Gamma Civic : Communique

Communiqué

The Board of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd is pleased to inform its shareholders that the Company is entering into a strategic partnership with a French based company, LudWin Group SAS ("LudWin"), with the option of acquiring a majority stake.

LudWin, which operates in various African countries, offers solutions to the gaming market, a technology platform which is reliable and economical, and tailormade proposals to its customers in line with their economic and local regulatory landscape. LudWin positions itself as a service provider for operators, investors and license holders to enter into the African markets.

With this new partnership, Gamma Civic Ltd will be able to pursue its strategy for diversification of investments and expand its geographical footprint.

The transaction does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 13 of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Gamma Corporate Services Ltd Company Secretary

Date: 31 March 2022

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3.

The Board of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd accepts full responsibility for the information contained in this Communiqué.

