  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. Gamma-Civic Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCL.N0000   MU0042N00005

GAMMA-CIVIC LTD

(GCL.N0000)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  03-31
43 MUR   +0.94%
01:04aGAMMA CIVIC : Communique
PU
03/31Gamma-Civic Ltd Has Declares Final Dividend, Payable on or About 11 May 2022
CI
03/31Gamma-Civic Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gamma Civic : Communique

04/04/2022 | 01:04am EDT
(the "Company")

Communiqué

The Board of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd is pleased to inform its shareholders that the Company is entering into a strategic partnership with a French based company, LudWin Group SAS ("LudWin"), with the option of acquiring a majority stake.

LudWin, which operates in various African countries, offers solutions to the gaming market, a technology platform which is reliable and economical, and tailormade proposals to its customers in line with their economic and local regulatory landscape. LudWin positions itself as a service provider for operators, investors and license holders to enter into the African markets.

With this new partnership, Gamma Civic Ltd will be able to pursue its strategy for diversification of investments and expand its geographical footprint.

The transaction does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 13 of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Gamma Corporate Services Ltd Company Secretary

Date: 31 March 2022

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3.

The Board of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd accepts full responsibility for the information contained in this Communiqué.

www.gamma.mu

BRN: C06001228

Disclaimer

Gamma Civic Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 05:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 706 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
Net income 2020 163 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
Net Debt 2020 382 M 8,52 M 8,52 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 4,53%
Capitalization 5 730 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 525
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Twalha Dhunnoo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chian Tat Ah Teck Executive Chairman
Boon Hui Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sit Chen Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Laurence Halpin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMMA-CIVIC LTD0.58%128
VINCI0.81%58 451
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.20%36 326
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.52%33 109
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.35%22 109
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.54%19 604