Gamma Civic : Communique

Communiqué
The Board of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd is pleased to inform its shareholders that the Company is entering into a strategic partnership with a French based company, LudWin Group SAS ("LudWin"), with the option of acquiring a majority stake.
LudWin, which operates in various African countries, offers solutions to the gaming market, a technology platform which is reliable and economical, and tailormade proposals to its customers in line with their economic and local regulatory landscape. LudWin positions itself as a service provider for operators, investors and license holders to enter into the African markets.
With this new partnership, Gamma Civic Ltd will be able to pursue its strategy for diversification of investments and expand its geographical footprint.
The transaction does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 13 of the Listing Rules.
By order of the Board
Gamma Corporate Services Ltd Company Secretary
Date: 31 March 2022
This Communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3.
The Board of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd accepts full responsibility for the information contained in this Communiqué.
www.gamma.mu
BRN: C06001228
Disclaimer
Gamma Civic Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 05:03:03 UTC.