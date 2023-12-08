(the "Company")
COMMUNIQUE
The Board of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd wishes to inform its shareholders that in line with the Company's geographic expansion strategy, the Company is finalizing an acquisition outside Mauritius.
The transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including regulatory and corporate approvals.
Shareholders will be kept informed of the future development of the acquisition.
Shareholders and the public are reminded to rely only on communiqués issued by the Board of Gamma Civic Ltd.
By Order of the Board
Gamma Corporate Services Ltd
Company Secretary
Date: 8 December 2023
This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rules 11.3.
The Board of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
www.gamma.mu
BRN: C06001228
