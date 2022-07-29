Gamma Civic : Declaration of Dividend

Ciamma

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Boord of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd hos declared an interim dividend of Rs0.50 per shore to all shareholders

registered at the close of business on 18 August 2022 in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about 2 September 2022.

The shores of the company will be traded cum- dividend up to and including the market day of 12 August 2022 and ex-dividend as from the l 6 August 2022.

By Order of the Boord

Gamma Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretory

Dote: 29 July 2022

This announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3.

The Boord of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd accepts lull responsibility for the accuracy of

the information contained in this announcement.