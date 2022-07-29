Log in
    GCL.N0000   MU0042N00005

GAMMA-CIVIC LTD

(GCL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2022-07-27
42.80 MUR    0.00%
05/13Gamma-Civic Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/04GAMMA CIVIC : Communique
PU
03/31Gamma-Civic Ltd Has Declares Final Dividend, Payable on or About 11 May 2022
CI
Gamma Civic : Declaration of Dividend

07/29/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Ciamma

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Boord of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd hos declared an interim dividend of Rs0.50 per shore to all shareholders

registered

at the close

of business

on 18 August

2022

in respect

of

the financial

year

ending

31

December

2022. The

dividend

will

be

paid

on

or

about

2 September

2022.

The shores of the company will be traded cum- dividend up to and including the market day of 12 August 2022 and ex-dividend as from the l 6 August 2022.

By Order of the Boord

Gamma Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretory

Dote: 29 July 2022

This announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3.

The Boord of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd accepts lull responsibility for the accuracy of

the information contained in this announcement.

www.gamma.mu

BRN: C06001228

Disclaimer

Gamma Civic Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:22:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
