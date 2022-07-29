Ciamma
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
The Boord of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd hos declared an interim dividend of Rs0.50 per shore to all shareholders
|
registered
|
at the close
|
of business
|
on 18 August
|
2022
|
in respect
|
|
of
|
the financial
|
year
|
ending
|
31
|
December
|
2022. The
|
|
dividend
|
will
|
be
|
paid
|
on
|
or
|
about
|
2 September
|
2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The shores of the company will be traded cum- dividend up to and including the market day of 12 August 2022 and ex-dividend as from the l 6 August 2022.
By Order of the Boord
Gamma Corporate Services Ltd
Company Secretory
Dote: 29 July 2022
This announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3.
The Boord of Directors of Gamma Civic Ltd accepts lull responsibility for the accuracy of
the information contained in this announcement.
|
