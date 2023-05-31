Advanced search
    GCL.N0000   MU0042N00005

GAMMA-CIVIC LTD

(GCL.N0000)
2023-05-29
36.40 MUR    0.00%
04:48aGamma Civic : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
05/12Gamma-Civic Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/03Gamma-Civic Ltd Declares Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2022, Payable by Latest 10 May 2023
CI
Gamma Civic : Notice of shareholder meeting

05/31/2023 | 04:48am EDT
(the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Gamma Civic Ltd will be held at Voilà Hotel, Mall of Mauritius, Bagatelle, Mauritius, on Friday 23 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.

  1. The Notice of Annual Meeting, the Proxy Form and the Postal Vote Form are available on the Company's website at www.gamma.mu
  2. Shareholders are requested to fill either the Proxy Form or the Postal Vote Form, but not both.
  3. The Proxy Form must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company Secretary's office not less than 24 hours before the start of the Annual Meeting, i.e., by latest 22 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.
  4. For postal votes, the Postal Vote Form must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company Secretary's office not less than 48 hours before the start of the Annual Meeting, i.e., by latest 21 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.
  5. The postal address of the Company Secretary, Gamma Corporate Services Ltd, is Royal Road, Chapman Hill, Beau Bassin, Mauritius, and email address is gcsl@gamma.mu
  6. For the purpose of this Annual Meeting, shareholders who are entitled to receive notice of the meeting shall be those shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's share register as at 3 May
    2023.

31 May 2023

Gamma Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretary

BRN: C06001228

Disclaimer

Gamma Civic Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 4 471 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
Net income 2021 301 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
Net Debt 2021 872 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 4 850 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 531
Free-Float 22,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Twalha Dhunnoo Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chian Tat Ah Teck Executive Chairman
Boon Hui Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sit Chen Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Laurence Halpin Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMMA-CIVIC LTD-3.96%106
VINCI15.25%65 357
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.94%37 855
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.76%34 382
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.27.14%25 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%24 911
