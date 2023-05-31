Gamma Civic : Notice of shareholder meeting

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Gamma Civic Ltd will be held at Voilà Hotel, Mall of Mauritius, Bagatelle, Mauritius, on Friday 23 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.

The Notice of Annual Meeting, the Proxy Form and the Postal Vote Form are available on the Company's website at www.gamma.mu

Shareholders are requested to fill either the Proxy Form or the Postal Vote Form, but not both.

The Proxy Form must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company Secretary's office not less than 24 hours before the start of the Annual Meeting, i.e., by latest 22 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.

For postal votes, the Postal Vote Form must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company Secretary's office not less than 48 hours before the start of the Annual Meeting, i.e., by latest 21 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.

The postal address of the Company Secretary, Gamma Corporate Services Ltd, is Royal Road, Chapman Hill, Beau Bassin, Mauritius, and email address is gcsl@gamma.mu