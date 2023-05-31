Gamma Civic : Notice of shareholder meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Gamma Civic Ltd will be held at Voilà Hotel, Mall of Mauritius, Bagatelle, Mauritius, on Friday 23 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.
The Notice of Annual Meeting, the Proxy Form and the Postal Vote Form are available on the Company's website atwww.gamma.mu
Shareholders are requested to fill either the Proxy Form or the Postal Vote Form, but not both.
The Proxy Form must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company Secretary's office not less than 24 hours before the start of the Annual Meeting, i.e., by latest 22 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.
For postal votes, the Postal Vote Form must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company Secretary's office not less than 48 hours before the start of the Annual Meeting, i.e., by latest 21 June 2023 at 10.30 a.m.
The postal address of the Company Secretary, Gamma Corporate Services Ltd, isRoyal Road, Chapman Hill, Beau Bassin, Mauritius, and email address isgcsl@gamma.mu
For the purpose of this Annual Meeting, shareholders who are entitled to receive notice of the meeting shall be those shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's share register as at 3 May
2023.