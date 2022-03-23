Gamma Communications : Taking a fresh perspective on AI in contact centres

Here's an example from real life. The fully automated transaction we're about to describe really does work with this level of skill. On second read, you'll spot all the places where it could go wrong. We'll talk a bit more about that later.

Picture the scene. You've missed your connecting flight. It's late in the evening. You're tired, stressed and stuck at the airport, not knowing what to do. You call your airline's customer service, and the call is answered straight away. It's a warm, friendly voice, with not a hint of stress or tiredness.

Not only is it picked up straight away, but you're greeted with your own name. And the 'agent' is pretty sure it knows why you're calling. So you've missed your flight? The next flight is at 9.30 tomorrow morning, would you like to rebook? Not convenient? How about midday? Okay, I've booked that for you.

The AI has recognised you from your voice 'fingerprint', and confirmed it from context and meta data such as your phone's location and calling line identification (CLI). It knows you've missed the flight because you weren't on the connecting one. It has pieced this together from booking records, flight manifests, and because you're calling for help when you ought to be on an aircraft. That's the only reason for this particular call, at this particular time. And the best solution is to get you booked onto the next flight, so you can get to your destination as quickly as possible. When the context of the call is as specific as this, the AI doesn't need a person to figure out the best course of action.

Right place is definitely served by AI voice ID, because authenticating who you are is often challenging, especially when you're stressed. Replacing the usual triage questions with a skilled prediction - have you missed your flight - falls into the same category. Since creating enriched experiences for your customers and your agents is your goal, then right time is well served too. We'll get to the right AI piece in a bit.