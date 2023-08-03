London, UK 26 July 2023 - Gamma Communications plc ("Gamma"), a leading technology-based provider of communication services across Europe, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a prestigious agreement by the Home Office to supply its mobile services. This partnership will benefit the Home Office personnel from Gamma's reliable connectivity, including voice, text and data airtime, international roaming, and access to the UK's fastest 5G mobile network. In addition, Gamma's dedicated customer-centric support teams will ensure it delivers exceptional service.

As a trusted technology partner, Gamma is thrilled to have been selected by the Home Office to deliver comprehensive mobile services. This agreement underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower organisations to enhance their communication capabilities.

Sam Winterbottom, Public Sector Director at Gamma, expressed his excitement regarding the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to have been chosen by the Home Office as their mobile services provider. At Gamma, we are dedicated to delivering best-in-class services, tailored to the specific needs of our customers. Although our mobile service grants access to the UK's fastest 5G mobile network, it's our renowned customer-focused approach and removing the complexity that makes for the best possible experience, allowing our customers to focus on carrying out their crucial work."

This agreement reaffirms Gamma's position as a leading provider of mobile services, and we are proud to support such a vital government department in its responsibilities. It also builds on the strong partnership that Gamma and ThreeUK have established together. Three operates the largest and fastest 5G network in the UK. Through Gamma, the potential for public sector organisations to increase their levels of connectivity, provide backup connections and meet the needs of citizens through innovation is enabled. 99% of the UK population is covered by a Three service, with 56% having access to an unrivalled 5G spectrum.