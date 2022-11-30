Gamma Communications confirms interim CEO, former CFO as permanent CEO

(Alliance News) - Gamma Communications PLC said on Wednesday it confirmed interim chief executive officer and former chief financial officer Andrew Belshaw as its permanent CEO, effective immediately.

The London-based unified communications service provider said Belshaw was appointed its CFO in 2014, overseeing a period of substantial growth before becoming deputy CEO on May 3. He then became interim CEO in July.

Belshaw's appointment followed a recruitment process which involved external consultants.

"I am pleased to be able to announce the appointment of Andrew as chief executive. There are exciting opportunities ahead for Gamma, and Andrew, with the support of the Gamma leadership team and the board, is well placed to ensure that we capitalise upon them," said Chair Richard Last.

Gamma Communications announced on September 6 that its pretax profit in the first half of 2022 was GBP38.4 million, up 19% from GBP32.4 million a year prior.

"We have a robust balance sheet that will allow us to continue to invest in the business as well as support organic growth with selected acquisitions," said Belshaw as interim CEO when announcing its half year results.

Shares in Gamma Communications traded flat at 1,100.00 pence in London on Wednesday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

