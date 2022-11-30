Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gamma Communications plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAMA   GB00BQS10J50

GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(GAMA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:34 2022-11-30 am EST
1100.00 GBX    0.00%
Gamma Communications confirms interim CEO, former CFO as permanent CEO

11/30/2022 | 04:50am EST
(Alliance News) - Gamma Communications PLC said on Wednesday it confirmed interim chief executive officer and former chief financial officer Andrew Belshaw as its permanent CEO, effective immediately.

The London-based unified communications service provider said Belshaw was appointed its CFO in 2014, overseeing a period of substantial growth before becoming deputy CEO on May 3. He then became interim CEO in July.

Belshaw's appointment followed a recruitment process which involved external consultants.

"I am pleased to be able to announce the appointment of Andrew as chief executive. There are exciting opportunities ahead for Gamma, and Andrew, with the support of the Gamma leadership team and the board, is well placed to ensure that we capitalise upon them," said Chair Richard Last.

Gamma Communications announced on September 6 that its pretax profit in the first half of 2022 was GBP38.4 million, up 19% from GBP32.4 million a year prior.

"We have a robust balance sheet that will allow us to continue to invest in the business as well as support organic growth with selected acquisitions," said Belshaw as interim CEO when announcing its half year results.

Shares in Gamma Communications traded flat at 1,100.00 pence in London on Wednesday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 482 M 577 M 577 M
Net income 2022 62,0 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Net cash 2022 83,3 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 1 065 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 783
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Gamma Communications plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 100,00 GBX
Average target price 1 681,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Scott James Belshaw Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Thomas Castell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Last Chairman
Phillip Stubbs Chief Technical Officer
Andy Morris Chief Operating & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-33.33%1 275
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.40%161 021
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.04%140 856
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.41%100 066
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.87%95 671
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.91%59 785