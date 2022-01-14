Gamma Communications : expands partnership with Thales to connect customers with Eco-SIM

Gamma Communications plc ("Gamma"), a leading technology-based provider of communication services, has today announced that it has selected Thales' Eco-SIM cards in a drive to become more sustainable. Expanding on its partnership with Thales, Gamma plans to deploy Eco-SIM across its network of channel partners and business mobile customers.

With 4.5 billion SIM cards produced every year - amassing to 20,000 tons of plastic - Thales' Eco-SIM, developed in partnership with Veolia, is made from 100% recycled polystyrene recovered from discarded refrigerators. This next step in the partnership acts as a force for sustainability within the telecoms market, offering a green plastic supply flow to Gamma.

Thales currently provides SIM cards and related services to Gamma, delivering SIM applications and device management services since 2016. This new switch to Eco-SIM provides an opportunity for both companies to enhance their ecological transformation and contribution to a circular economy.

Thales' carbon offsetting programme also ensures its Eco-SIM is certified carbon neutral, and as a result, supports Gamma's long-term commitment to safeguarding the environment and reflects in its certification as a Carbon Neutral company.

"Every year, SIM cards consume nearly 20,000 tons of PVC, but in total, our Eco-SIM will save nearly 5,000 metric tonnes of virgin plastic every year," said Emmanuel Unguran, VP Mobile & Connectivity Solutions at Thales. "This development on our existing partnership emphasises Gamma's transformative plans for environmental action and highlights the commitment from both companies in enhancing their value proposition to consumers in terms of sustainability."

"At Gamma, we believe that we must be proactive in having a controlled impact on the environment," said Sarah Kirton, Group Sustainability Director at Gamma. "We're proud to be the first network to go carbon neutral in our sector and by providing an Eco-SIM card, made from 100% recycled plastic, we can further reinstate our long-term goal of reducing environmental damage."