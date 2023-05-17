Advanced search
    GAMA   GB00BQS10J50

GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(GAMA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:41:00 2023-05-17 am EDT
1138.20 GBX   -0.16%
Gamma Communications expects earnings to meet market view

05/17/2023 | 05:56am EDT
Gamma Communications PLC - London-based cloud communication services provider - Says it is pleased with its good performance in 2023 to date, with growth in all three operating segments. "The UK businesses have experienced a positive start to the year," it says.

Looking ahead, Gamma says it remains positive about its prospects. Expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and adjusted earnings per share for 2023 to be within the range of market forecasts, which are between GBP110.4 million to GBP117.2 million for Ebitda, and 70.0p to 77.0p for adjusted EPS. In 2022, adjusted Ebitda was GBP105.1 million. Adjusted EPS was 71.8p.

Current stock price: 1,142.00 pence each, down 0.1% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: up 0.4%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

05:56aGamma Communications expects earnings to meet market view
AN
03/21FTSE 100 Closes Up 1.8% as Banks Rally
DJ
03/21Investors Go Bargain Hunting on UK Financials as Stocks Rebound
DJ
03/21Gamma Communications 2022 revenue up; increases final dividend
AN
03/21Gamma Communications starts search to replace Chair Last
AN
03/21FTSE 100 Climbs Again as Financials, Oil Stocks Gain
DJ
03/21UK Public Finances Offer Hopes for Chancellor Despite High February Deficit
DJ
03/21Gamma Communications Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
03/21Gamma Communications Chair to Step Down in May
MT
03/21Earnings Flash (GAMA.L) GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS Posts FY22 Revenue GBP484.6M
MT
Analyst Recommendations on GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 522 M 652 M 652 M
Net income 2023 62,9 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
Net cash 2023 130 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 1 104 M 1 379 M 1 379 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 760
Free-Float 92,8%
Technical analysis trends GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 140,00 GBX
Average target price 1 574,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Scott James Belshaw Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Thomas Castell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Last Chairman
Phillip Stubbs Chief Technical Officer
Andy Morris Chief Operating & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC5.36%1 379
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED26.96%179 137
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.68%151 554
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.09%118 876
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.61%103 885
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED37.46%75 455
