Gamma Communications expects earnings to meet market view

Gamma Communications PLC - London-based cloud communication services provider - Says it is pleased with its good performance in 2023 to date, with growth in all three operating segments. "The UK businesses have experienced a positive start to the year," it says.

Looking ahead, Gamma says it remains positive about its prospects. Expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and adjusted earnings per share for 2023 to be within the range of market forecasts, which are between GBP110.4 million to GBP117.2 million for Ebitda, and 70.0p to 77.0p for adjusted EPS. In 2022, adjusted Ebitda was GBP105.1 million. Adjusted EPS was 71.8p.

Current stock price: 1,142.00 pence each, down 0.1% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: up 0.4%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.