Gamma Communications : Full Year Results 2020

Gamma 2020 Final Results
Andrew Taylor, CEO
Andrew Belshaw, CFO
2020 Business Update Andrew Taylor
2020 Final Results
2020 Full Year Financial Review Andrew Belshaw
Gamma 2023 Strategic Plan Update Andrew Taylor
Business Outlook Andrew Taylor
Andrew Taylor & Andrew Belshaw
Business Update
Andrew Taylor
CEO
FY 2020 Business Highlights
• Excellent FY performance reinforced by our robust business model
• Rapid and decisive response and leadership of the pandemic crisis
• All business units performed well with strong channel and customer engagement - driven by our digital capabilities
• Strong net growth across all key products, with a focus on cross-selling and up-selling across all channels
• Integration of all Acquisitions progressing well, with Europe now making an important contribution to the Group
• Executing at pace on all aspects of our 2023 strategic plan
- Significantly strengthening our geographic, technology and product capabilities
FY 2020 Business Update - Customer Segments
UK Indirect
UK Direct
Europe
Up to
Up to
Up to
£247m
£98.1m
£48.5m
+7% growth
+17% growth
mostly new
63% of group revenue
25% of group revenue
12% of group revenue
• Excellent revenue and margin growth across all customer segments
• European integration going well and part of an established Group operating model
• Upselling and Cross Selling a key feature throughout the year, with positive new sales performance
• Accelerate (e-Marketing) and Academy (e-Learning) enabling and driving partner growth capabilities
• Gamma Hub - driving efficiency and higher levels of customer engagement
FY 2020 Business Update - UCaaS Product Performance
FY 2020 Business Update - Our People
• Targeted recruitment, to support our growth and to accelerate our strategy
• Acquisitions strengthening our talent skills and capabilities
• Integration of our Acquisitions progressing well, with very positive team engagement
• Established "group operating model" to drive long-term planning across key functional & strategic areas
• Launched Gamma's "wellbeing channel" and "Gamma Pulse", a Group wide employee engagement tool
Market and Customer Drivers - positive growth trends
UK Market Characteristics - Cloud communications
UCaaS - UK market evolution
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
• Faster & cheaper high speed broadband helping to fuel cloud growth
-
• Exciting CCaaS growth opportunity for SME and Enterprise business customers
-
• Enterprise: 6k contact centres and 780k agents target market
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
• SME's (>50 agents): technology previously not accessible to them
-
• Adoption expected to grow from 25% to >50% over the next 5-years
-
• Opportunity to bundle CCaaS offers in conjunction with UCaaS
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
• SIP adoption accelerated (to 3.5m trunks) to support home and flexible working
Cavell (2019-25, UCaaS growth in millions)
• +9.9% SIP market growth in 2020, forecast to flatten off during 2023-25
-
• 45% of SIP trunks sold in the market were with Gamma
Major UCaaS growth opportunity in Western Europe
Number of UCaaS seats (m)
UK Netherlands Spain Germany France
5.4
13
19.2 20.3
2.2
3.8
11.6 5.6
1.5
3.9
21.1 10.8
2.3
6.2
21.9 25.8
1.6
4.6
23.5 17.7
• UK and Netherlands remain the most advanced European markets
• Strong forecast growth levels across each target market
• Accelerating adoption of UCaaS when compared to historical forecast growth levels, with c.19% growth in number of seats forecast for 2020-2025 versus 2019 forecast of c.11% growth for 2019-2023
• Gamma maintains a leading UK market position (+10% market share of the total market and +21% of our target market)
• Market penetration in Gamma target markets expected to increase from 25% to 51% between 2020-2025, highlighting the market opportunity
Source: Cavell (2019 and Q4 2020)
Financial Highlights
Andrew Belshaw
CFO
2020 Financial Highlights - Strong growthIncome Statement
Growth
Gross profit margin
Operating expenses
Exceptional Items
• Exceptional item is sale of 'The Loop' (£19.5m)
Depreciation and amortisation
Amortisation on business combination
Operating profit
• Depreciation driven by success and investment - increase driven by overseas
Finance income / expense
Profit before tax
• Effective tax rate at 14% - underlying rate is still 19%+; no tax on the sale of The Loop; international rates beginning to take effect
Tax expense
Profit after tax
Adjusted EPS, Fully Diluted (Pence)
Years ended 31 December (£m)
2018
2019
2020
19 vs 20
Revenue
284.9
328.9
393.8
19.7%
-152.7
-162.4
-193.0
132.2
166.5
200.8
20.6%
46.4%
50.6%
51.0%
-83.9
-103.0
-121.8
48.3
63.5
79.0
24.4%
17.0%
19.3%
20.1%
-
-0.9
19.6
-13.5
-15.1
-16.9
-0.4
-2.0
-6.0
34.4
45.5
75.7
66.4%
0.1
-0.3
-0.7
34.5
45.2
75.0
65.9%
-6.1
-10.7
-10.6
28.4
34.5
64.4
86.7%
30.3
40.8
51.3
25.7%
Income Statement - Organic growth
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross profit margin
Operating expenses
adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA margin
Depreciation and amortisation
adjusted Operating profit
• Acquisitions are Exactive (UK), Voz (ES),
HFO (DE), gnTel (NL)
Organic
Growth
Growth
Years ended 31 December (£m)
2019
Organic
Acqns
Total
19 vs 20
19 vs 20
Revenue
328.9
357.6
36.2
393.8
8.7%
19.7%
-162.4
-171.2
-21.8
-193.0
166.5
186.4
14.4
200.8
12.0%
20.6%
50.6%
52.1%
39.8%
51.0%
-103.0
-111.3
-10.5
-121.8
8.1%
18.3%
63.5
75.1
3.9
79.0
18.3%
24.4%
19.3%
21.0%
10.8%
20.1%
-15.1
-14.9
-2.0
-16.9
-1.3%
11.9%
48.4
60.2
1.9
62.1
24.4%
28.3%
Indirect
- Net additions: Q1 Strong; Q2 Stalled; Q3/4 Picked up
- Q2 Net adds stalling led to lower H2 run rate
- £1.2m reduction in GP due to support package in Q2 for customers not using the service
Direct
- Less marked in direct as longer sales cycles than indirect BUT lack of sales activity in Q2 2020 will cause a slow start to 2021
- Fewer installs during Q2 offset by significantly higher call volumes in a few customers
- Negligible support packages taken by customers
European
• Growth is largely inorganic - Voz (ES) in April, HFO (DE) and gnTel (NL) in July
• Overseas contributed 12% of revenue and 11% of gross profit in 2020 - run rate will be higher
• Trading EBITDA of £5.0m (6% of total)
• In addition, £1.0m of costs spent on M&A / evaluating other European opportunities (overall disclosed 'overseas EBITDA' was £4.0m for the year)
• COVID effect on European trading was similar to UK - Spanish economy suffering the most
Balance Sheet as at 31 December (£m)
2018
2019
2020
Balance sheet
• Strong cash reserves - £53.9m
Non-current assets (incl. PPE)
90.3
Cash
35.5
• Net cash of £48.0m
104.5 194.8
• Notional IFRS 16 liability (i.e. future lease payments - largely on buildings) of £13.1m
Non-current liabilities Current liabilities Total liabilities
24.9 48.2 73.1
26.4 42.9
59.5 74.6
85.9 117.5
Share capital Other reserves Retained earnings
7.1
2.2 112.4
Cash and debt (£m)
Cash
31 December 2018 2019 35.5 53.9
2020 53.9
Debt acquired with subsidiaries -5.9
Net Cash
Contingent Consideration
35.5 -8.1 27.4
53.9 48.0
-2.6 -14.2
51.3 33.8
Cashflow
• Cash conversion consistent with prior period at 89%
• Taxation cashflow higher in 2020 due to changes in QIPs regime - will decrease in 2021
• Capex consistent increases due to acquisitions - new run rate of £16-18m
• M&A activity:
- Voz £21.7m; Exactive £3.2m; HFO £18.5m; gnTel £6.8m
- Deferred consideration paid in year of £2.6m
- Deferred consideration estimated to be £16.0m (undiscounted and includng options on HFO)
- Loop sale generated £19.4m in cash
Cash Flow Statement (£m)
Year to 31 December 2018 2019
2020
Adj EBITDA
48.3
63.5 79.0
Net Cash inflow from Operations (pre-tax)
40.6
54.0 70.3
Cash conversion
Taxation
Capital Expenditure
84.1% -4.3 -12.7
85.0% 89.0%
-7.5 -14.1
-12.4 -15.4
Cash inflow before Acquisitions and Financing
23.6
34.1 40.8
Gamma 2023 Strategic Plan update
Andrew Taylor
CEO
Gamma strategic vision
Gamma 2023 Key Strategic Priorities
Evolve our strong cloud telephony position into the UCaaS market
Expand to Europe to gain continued growth and scale
Continue to build on our digital capabilities to assure agility and sustain competitiveness
Build on our Fixed and Mobile Telecom strength to differentiate our proposition from pure OTT's
Organic growth supplemented by cash flow funded M&A
EuropeanGeographicExpansionAccelerating Technology and Product Capabilities
M&A Priorities
Geographic Expansion
• Significant market opportunity with low cloud penetration levels, following similar growth paths to that in the UK
• Leveraging Gamma's UK market and UCaaS product experience and capabilities
• Focused initially on key Western European markets
• Targeting businesses with strong product and service capabilities, and well established indirect channels
Building Technology & Product Capabilities
• Reinforcing and accelerating the delivery of our UCaaS technology and product strategy across the Group
• Establishing CCaaS as a important technology component within our overall multi-sector growth strategy
• Reinforcing our digital technology and go-to-market digital channel capabilities
2021 Multi-market Product Roadmap
Delivering an exciting roadmap of new and enhanced products and network and technology capabilities
Gamma 2020 Final results
The Gamma Hub - Direct Digital Platform
Business Outlook
Andrew Taylor
CEO
Gamma 2020 Final results
Business Outlook
Robust business model with >91% recurring revenue & margin, and good visibility of our numbers through 2021
Continued focus on the execution of our short-term business commitments and our longer-term strategic priorities
Positive long-term market outlook, with the future adoption of cloud services forecast to increase across all markets
We will hold two Capital Markets presentations during 2021. One focussed on our Product capabilities (10th June) and one on progress in our European businesses (14th October)
Tempered by the potential economic impact of COVID-19, which we are monitoring closely and will respond to appropriately
Investment Highlights
Attractive Target Market
At the early stage of the growth cycle with increasing levels of cloud adoption across all markets and business segments
Multiple compelling growth drivers
Multiple channels, business segments, geographies and product areas, with structural changes in flexible working
Go to Market Model
Multiple indirect, direct and digital channels driving growth opportunities across all business segments
Experienced Management Team
Pioneers in the cloud market with a demonstrable track record of delivering long-term profitable growth
• A CCaaS solution "productised" for small businesses
• Helps businesses to build and sustain better relationships with their customers
• Provides continuity of conversation across multiple channels with tight integration to Horizon
Mission Labs
• Highly strategic acquisition for Gamma
• Supports our 2023 UCaaS and Digital Strategic Priorities
• Existing strong relationship between Gamma & Mission Labs
• Brings additional technology and product capabilities
• Augments and strengthens our talent, skills and capabilities
• Creates new digital, affiliate and partner channels with new market opportunities in the UK and Europe
• Highly complementary for both businesses, enabling us to accelerate our strategic plans and growth opportunities
A platform supporting innovative solutions
Customers
Collaboration
Contact CentreAutomation
ProductsManaged Services
Automated Workers
Managed Services
Evergreen ServicesProfessional Services
Notable Customers
• Founded in 2016, Manchester
• Strong SaaS business model
• Founders: Damian Hanson & David Hague
• > 94 employees
• > 60 Highly skilled Software Engineers with CX development & support expertise
• AWS Technology & Consulting partner
3,000 customers 7,000 users / seats
