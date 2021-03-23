Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gamma Communications plc    GAMA   GB00BQS10J50

GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(GAMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gamma Communications : Full Year Results 2020

03/23/2021 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gamma 2020 Final Results

Andrew Taylor, CEO

Andrew Belshaw, CFO

Working smarter, together.

01.

2020 Business Update Andrew Taylor

2020 Final Results

02.

2020 Full Year Financial Review Andrew Belshaw

Agenda

03.

Gamma 2023 Strategic Plan Update Andrew Taylor

04.

Business Outlook Andrew Taylor

Q&A

05.

Andrew Taylor & Andrew Belshaw

Business Update

Andrew Taylor

CEO

FY 2020 Business Highlights

  • Excellent FY performance reinforced by our robust business model

  • Rapid and decisive response and leadership of the pandemic crisis

  • All business units performed well with strong channel and customer engagement - driven by our digital capabilities

  • Strong net growth across all key products, with a focus on cross-selling and up-selling across all channels

  • Integration of all Acquisitions progressing well, with Europe now making an important contribution to the Group

  • Executing at pace on all aspects of our 2023 strategic plan

    - Significantly strengthening our geographic, technology and product capabilities

FY 2020 Business Update - Customer Segments

UK Indirect

UK Direct

Europe

Up to

Up to

Up to

£247m

£98.1m

£48.5m

+7% growth

+17% growth

mostly new

63% of group revenue

25% of group revenue

12% of group revenue

  • Excellent revenue and margin growth across all customer segments

  • European integration going well and part of an established Group operating model

  • Upselling and Cross Selling a key feature throughout the year, with positive new sales performance

  • Accelerate (e-Marketing) and Academy (e-Learning) enabling and driving partner growth capabilities

  • Gamma Hub - driving efficiency and higher levels of customer engagement

FY 2020 Business Update - UCaaS Product Performance

FY 2020 Business Update - Our People

  • Highly talented team of 1,530 people across 7 countries

  • Targeted recruitment, to support our growth and to accelerate our strategy

  • Acquisitions strengthening our talent skills and capabilities

  • Integration of our Acquisitions progressing well, with very positive team engagement

  • • Established "group operating model" to drive long-term planning across key functional & strategic areas

  • • Launched Gamma's "wellbeing channel" and "Gamma Pulse", a Group wide employee engagement tool

Market and Customer Drivers - positive growth trends

  • UCaaS as a key enabler for flexible and remote working across all business types and sizes

  • CCaaS enabling and optimising the delivery of remote omni channel sales and customer service

  • Acceleration of Digital at the heart of driving sales, marketing, and overall customer fulfilment - while enabling speed and efficiency

    • COVID-19 has driven structural market changes which will lead to an acceleration in the adoption of cloud communication services.

      • • These changes have reinforced Gamma's long-term UCaaS strategy across all business segments and geographies.

UK Market Characteristics - Cloud communications

UCaaS - UK market evolution

  • Acceleration in the shift to cloud-PBX @ 19% CAGR (2021-25)

  • 2025 PSTN shutdown prompting businesses to plan their move to cloud

  • Microsoft Teams driving awareness and adoption of UCaaS and SIP

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

  • Faster & cheaper high speed broadband helping to fuel cloud growth

  • Exciting CCaaS growth opportunity for SME and Enterprise business customers

    • Enterprise: 6k contact centres and 780k agents target market

      8,000

      6,000

      4,000

      2,000

    • • SME's (>50 agents): technology previously not accessible to them

    • Adoption expected to grow from 25% to >50% over the next 5-years

    • Opportunity to bundle CCaaS offers in conjunction with UCaaS

    0

    2019

    2020

    2021

    2022

    2023

    2024

    2025

  • SIP adoption accelerated (to 3.5m trunks) to support home and flexible working

    Cavell (2019-25, UCaaS growth in millions)

  • +9.9% SIP market growth in 2020, forecast to flatten off during 2023-25

  • 45% of SIP trunks sold in the market were with Gamma

Major UCaaS growth opportunity in Western Europe

Number of UCaaS seats (m)

UK Netherlands Spain Germany France

5.4

13

19.2 20.3

2.2

3.8

11.6 5.6

1.5

3.9

21.1 10.8

2.3

6.2

21.9 25.8

1.6

4.6

23.5 17.7

  • UK and Netherlands remain the most advanced European markets

  • Strong forecast growth levels across each target market

  • Accelerating adoption of UCaaS when compared to historical forecast growth levels, with c.19% growth in number of seats forecast for 2020-2025 versus 2019 forecast of c.11% growth for 2019-2023

  • Gamma maintains a leading UK market position (+10% market share of the total market and +21% of our target market)

  • Market penetration in Gamma target markets expected to increase from 25% to 51% between 2020-2025, highlighting the market opportunity

Source: Cavell (2019 and Q4 2020)

Financial Highlights

Andrew Belshaw

CFO

2020 Financial Highlights - Strong growthIncome Statement

Growth

  • Recurring revenue at 91% - effect of acquisitions

    Cost of sales

    Gross profit

  • The COVID effect -

Gross profit margin

Operating expenses

  • - Reduced low margin installs in H1 (therefore mix pushes margin up)

    adjusted EBITDA

    EBITDA margin

  • - Operating expenses lower than expected

Exceptional Items

  • • Exceptional item is sale of 'The Loop' (£19.5m)

    Depreciation and amortisation

    Amortisation on business combination

    Operating profit

  • Depreciation driven by success and investment - increase driven by overseas

    Finance income / expense

    Profit before tax

  • Effective tax rate at 14% - underlying rate is still 19%+; no tax on the sale of The Loop; international rates beginning to take effect

Tax expense

Profit after tax

Adjusted EPS, Fully Diluted (Pence)

Years ended 31 December (£m)

2018

2019

2020

19 vs 20

Revenue

284.9

328.9

393.8

19.7%

-152.7

-162.4

-193.0

132.2

166.5

200.8

20.6%

46.4%

50.6%

51.0%

-83.9

-103.0

-121.8

48.3

63.5

79.0

24.4%

17.0%

19.3%

20.1%

-

-0.9

19.6

-13.5

-15.1

-16.9

-0.4

-2.0

-6.0

34.4

45.5

75.7

66.4%

0.1

-0.3

-0.7

34.5

45.2

75.0

65.9%

-6.1

-10.7

-10.6

28.4

34.5

64.4

86.7%

30.3

40.8

51.3

25.7%

Income Statement - Organic growth

2020

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross profit margin

Operating expenses

adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA margin

Depreciation and amortisation

adjusted Operating profit

Acquisitions are Exactive (UK), Voz (ES),

HFO (DE), gnTel (NL)

Organic

Growth

Growth

Years ended 31 December (£m)

2019

Organic

Acqns

Total

19 vs 20

19 vs 20

Revenue

328.9

357.6

36.2

393.8

8.7%

19.7%

-162.4

-171.2

-21.8

-193.0

166.5

186.4

14.4

200.8

12.0%

20.6%

50.6%

52.1%

39.8%

51.0%

-103.0

-111.3

-10.5

-121.8

8.1%

18.3%

63.5

75.1

3.9

79.0

18.3%

24.4%

19.3%

21.0%

10.8%

20.1%

-15.1

-14.9

-2.0

-16.9

-1.3%

11.9%

48.4

60.2

1.9

62.1

24.4%

28.3%

  • Gross margins are generally consistent BUT Epsilon (German mobile business) has much lower margins

    • Organic growth: 9% Revenue; 12% Gross Profit

  • EBITDA margins consistent with Gamma UK at a similar level of growth

Indirect

  • Underlying recurring growth business increasing led by SIP and Cloud PBX - installs down in Q2 due to COVID

  • Traditional business static

  • COVID effect:

  • - Net additions: Q1 Strong; Q2 Stalled; Q3/4 Picked up

  • - Q2 Net adds stalling led to lower H2 run rate

  • - £1.2m reduction in GP due to support package in Q2 for customers not using the service

  • Gross margins beginning to flatten as mix stabilises

Direct

  • Direct business driven by Enterprise and Public Sector solutions

  • Mid-market static

  • COVID effect:

  • - Less marked in direct as longer sales cycles than indirect BUT lack of sales activity in Q2 2020 will cause a slow start to 2021

  • - Fewer installs during Q2 offset by significantly higher call volumes in a few customers

  • - Negligible support packages taken by customers

European

  • Growth is largely inorganic - Voz (ES) in April, HFO (DE) and gnTel (NL) in July

  • Overseas contributed 12% of revenue and 11% of gross profit in 2020 - run rate will be higher

  • Trading EBITDA of £5.0m (6% of total)

  • In addition, £1.0m of costs spent on M&A / evaluating other European opportunities (overall disclosed 'overseas EBITDA' was £4.0m for the year)

  • COVID effect on European trading was similar to UK - Spanish economy suffering the most

Balance Sheet as at 31 December (£m)

2018

2019

2020

Balance sheet

  • Strong cash reserves - £53.9m

    Non-current assets (incl. PPE)

    90.3

    • 98.9 163.6

      Receivables and inventories

      69.0

    • 85.6 104.4

    Cash

    35.5

    • 53.9 53.9

      Current assets Total assets

  • Net cash of £48.0m

    104.5 194.8

    • 139.5 158.3

    • 238.4 321.9

  • Notional IFRS 16 liability (i.e. future lease payments - largely on buildings) of £13.1m

Non-current liabilities Current liabilities Total liabilities

24.9 48.2 73.1

  • 26.4 42.9

  • 59.5 74.6

  • 85.9 117.5

Share capital Other reserves Retained earnings

7.1

2.2 112.4

  • 9.1 11.5

  • 2.5 -7.6

  • 140.9 197.5

    Non-controlling interest 3.0

    Total Equity

    121.7

  • 152.5 204.4

Cash and debt (£m)

Cash

31 December 2018 2019 35.5 53.9

2020 53.9

Debt acquired with subsidiaries -5.9

Net Cash

Contingent Consideration

35.5 -8.1 27.4

53.9 48.0

-2.6 -14.2

51.3 33.8

Cashflow

  • Cash conversion consistent with prior period at 89%

  • Taxation cashflow higher in 2020 due to changes in QIPs regime - will decrease in 2021

  • Capex consistent increases due to acquisitions - new run rate of £16-18m

  • M&A activity:

    • - Voz £21.7m; Exactive £3.2m; HFO £18.5m; gnTel £6.8m

    • - Deferred consideration paid in year of £2.6m

    • - Deferred consideration estimated to be £16.0m (undiscounted and includng options on HFO)

    • - Loop sale generated £19.4m in cash

Cash Flow Statement (£m)

Year to 31 December 2018 2019

2020

Adj EBITDA

48.3

63.5 79.0

Net Cash inflow from Operations (pre-tax)

40.6

54.0 70.3

Cash conversion

Taxation

Capital Expenditure

84.1% -4.3 -12.7

85.0% 89.0%

-7.5 -14.1

-12.4 -15.4

Cash inflow before Acquisitions and Financing

23.6

34.1 40.8

Gamma 2023 Strategic Plan update

Andrew Taylor

CEO

Gamma strategic vision

Gamma 2023 Key Strategic Priorities

Evolve our strong cloud telephony position into the UCaaS market

Expand to Europe to gain continued growth and scale

Continue to build on our digital capabilities to assure agility and sustain competitiveness

Build on our Fixed and Mobile Telecom strength to differentiate our proposition from pure OTT's

Organic growth supplemented by cash flow funded M&A

EuropeanGeographicExpansionAccelerating Technology and Product Capabilities

M&A Priorities

Geographic Expansion

  • Significant market opportunity with low cloud penetration levels, following similar growth paths to that in the UK

  • • Leveraging Gamma's UK market and UCaaS product experience and capabilities

  • Focused initially on key Western European markets

  • Targeting businesses with strong product and service capabilities, and well established indirect channels

Building Technology & Product Capabilities

  • Reinforcing and accelerating the delivery of our UCaaS technology and product strategy across the Group

  • Establishing CCaaS as a important technology component within our overall multi-sector growth strategy

  • Reinforcing our digital technology and go-to-market digital channel capabilities

  • Building and strengthening our software development skills and capabilities across the Group

2021 Multi-market Product Roadmap

Delivering an exciting roadmap of new and enhanced products and network and technology capabilities

Gamma 2020 Final results

The Gamma Hub - Direct Digital Platform

Business Outlook

Andrew Taylor

CEO

Gamma 2020 Final results

Business Outlook

Robust business model with >91% recurring revenue & margin, and good visibility of our numbers through 2021

Continued focus on the execution of our short-term business commitments and our longer-term strategic priorities

Positive long-term market outlook, with the future adoption of cloud services forecast to increase across all markets

We will hold two Capital Markets presentations during 2021. One focussed on our Product capabilities (10th June) and one on progress in our European businesses (14th October)

Tempered by the potential economic impact of COVID-19, which we are monitoring closely and will respond to appropriately

Q&A

Thank you.

Working smarter, together.

Appendix

Working smarter, together.

Investment Highlights

Attractive Target Market

At the early stage of the growth cycle with increasing levels of cloud adoption across all markets and business segments

Multiple compelling growth drivers

Multiple channels, business segments, geographies and product areas, with structural changes in flexible working

Go to Market Model

Multiple indirect, direct and digital channels driving growth opportunities across all business segments

Experienced Management Team

Pioneers in the cloud market with a demonstrable track record of delivering long-term profitable growth

Horizon Contact

  • UK market Launch - 2nd March 2021

  • A CCaaS solution "productised" for small businesses

  • Helps businesses to build and sustain better relationships with their customers

  • Provides continuity of conversation across multiple channels with tight integration to Horizon

  • >700,000 agents in UK market in formal contact centres

  • CCaaS penetration into these seats expected to increase from 25% to >50% in next 5-years

  • Further opportunity in enabling all SMEs to manage multi-channel communications more effectively

  • European opportunity ~3m agent seats

Mission Labs

  • Highly strategic acquisition for Gamma

  • Supports our 2023 UCaaS and Digital Strategic Priorities

  • Existing strong relationship between Gamma & Mission Labs

  • Brings additional technology and product capabilities

  • Augments and strengthens our talent, skills and capabilities

  • Creates new digital, affiliate and partner channels with new market opportunities in the UK and Europe

  • Highly complementary for both businesses, enabling us to accelerate our strategic plans and growth opportunities

A platform supporting innovative solutions

Voice

Chat

Customers

Email

Social

Video

Solutions

Collaboration

Contact CentreAutomation

ProductsManaged Services

Automated Workers

Managed Services

Evergreen ServicesProfessional Services

Notable Customers

  • Founded in 2016, Manchester

  • Strong SaaS business model

  • Founders: Damian Hanson & David Hague

  • > 94 employees

  • > 60 Highly skilled Software Engineers with CX development & support expertise

  • AWS Technology & Consulting partner

3,000 customers 7,000 users / seats

5,000 Agents / seats

Thank you.

Working smarter, together.

Disclaimer

Gamma Communications plc published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 13:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
09:13aGAMMA COMMUNICATIONS  : Full Year Results 2020
PU
04:19aGAMMA COMMUNICATIONS  : Full Year Results Statement 2020
PU
04:01aGAMMA COMMUNICATIONS  : FY20 Profit Rises On Strong Growth In Major UK Product G..
MT
03/10GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL  : Sales Surge 85% in January-February
MT
03/09GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS  : Why you should embrace live chat to improve customer sat..
PU
03/09GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS  : Q Advisors and Acuity Advisors Represent Mission Labs in..
AQ
03/07GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS  : How to overcome your biggest customer experience challen..
PU
03/05GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS  : How to get the best from your agents and improve agent e..
PU
03/04GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS  : Why you should embrace live chat to improve customer sat..
PU
03/04GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS  : 4 reasons why your business needs an omnichannel solutio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 391 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2020 44,5 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net cash 2020 39,0 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 1 507 M 2 090 M 2 076 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,75x
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 355
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Gamma Communications plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 726,57 GBX
Last Close Price 1 580,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew George Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Scott James Belshaw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Last Chairman
Phillip Stubbs Chief Technical Officer
Andy Morris Chief Operating & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-3.95%2 054
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.27%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.62%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.40%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.96%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY10.00%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ