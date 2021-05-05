Gamma Communications : Re-imagine work.The future's bright. The future is flexible

The longer that we spend away from them, the stranger the idea of the pre-

Covid

office becomes to us.



Thousands of people commute many miles each day to sit side-by-side and work on screens in the same building between the hours of 9 - 5, and then travel home again. Offices already feel like a relic from a previous era. Like the giant factories that sprung up during the Industrial Revolution, we created law factories, and accountancy factories, and insurance factories. Work was somewhere you went.

The first lockdown exposed the absurdity of everyone needing to be in the same physical space in order forwork to happen. Most of us managed to work from home in some way or other.

From our own experiences, internalstaff surveys showed that when the first lockdown happened in March, everyone wanted to get back to the office as soon as possible. By September, the mood had shifted. People were getting used to the flexibility of being able to work from home.

In this new landscape, work is something you do, not somewhere you go. We're realising which part of the work experience requires us to be face-to-face with people, and which don't. We've realised the importance of those serendipitous water cooler conversations for sparking creativity, the joy of office in-jokes.

We love the office for all the bits that make work enjoyable and purposeful, not for the work itself. Offices will return, but they'llbe different. Organisations will recreate their own new versions of places where some of the elements of work happen.