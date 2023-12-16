Gammon India Limited is engaged in construction of buildings, civil engineering, construction of utility projects, and specialized construction activities. The Company operates through three segments: Construction and Engineering, Oil Exploration and Realty Development. Its area of operations include engineering, procurement and construction, which includes transportation, power generation, transmission and distribution, environmental engineering, publicâprivate partnership (PPP) projects, irrigation and buildings; design, construction and operation, which includes development of toll roads, expressways, bridges, bulk and container port projects and hydro/thermal power projects; oil exploration and production, and real estate development. The Company also has presence in energy business in which it operates in the hydro, nuclear and thermal power sectors. Its projects include Gomti River Project in Lucknow, and Water Treatment and Distribution projects in Rajasthan.