Gammon Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for 3rd quarter the Period Ended March 31, 2023

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

The Directors of your Company have pleasure in presenting their report, together with Un- Audited Financial Statements for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

The principal activity of the Company is all types of Construction specially Bridges and Buildings. The highlights of the Company's financial results as compared to the preceding year are as follows:

Particulars July to March., July to March., 2023 2022 (Rupees) (Rupees) Contract Income 5,619,849 19,797,572 Contract Expenditure (11,032,945) (21,860,777) Net Contract Profit/(Loss) (5,413,096) (2,063,205) Profit/(Loss) before taxation (1,686,415) (1,435,784) Taxation (2,778,234) (4,422,933) Profit/(Loss) after taxation (4,464,649) (5,858,717)

The revenue from the contracts has sharply reduced after handing over of certain Projects. We are striving hard to acquire some new projects but arranging the BG facilities and running finance is the main difficulty in the way. Nonetheless, all our efforts are still being made to acquire new Projects as we continue to participate in the bidding process of feasible Projects. Gammon Pakistan Limited (GPL) is also striving hard to acquire Projects through joint ventures with financially strong parties and hopefully we may have success in the near future.

The Project of Maritime Technologies Complex Project at Fateh Jang near Islamabad is Completed and is in the process of final bill with the client. It is under arbitration due to difficulties in final bill and claim of retention money due to inconsistencies during the project execution from client side, design and location changes, risk and cost part of the work, as well as allied factors beyond control. In spite of the complications, Management is dealing with matter with concern and using all faculties to finalize it to a success. The Project of Old Bannu Road Structure Bridges is nearly on the same lines and being resolved with full capacity for the recovery of receivables, we are progressing well and expect to settle the matter amicably before the end of this financial year.