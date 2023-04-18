Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Gammon Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAMON   PK0002501010

GAMMON PAKISTAN LIMITED

(GAMON)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
4.710 PKR    0.00%
03:23aGammon Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for 3rd quarter the Period Ended March 31, 2023
PU
03/03Gammon Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022 (Half Yearly)
PU
03/03Gammon Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gammon Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for 3rd quarter the Period Ended March 31, 2023

04/18/2023 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Accounts

March 31, 2023

(Un-Audited)

COMPANY INFORMATION

Chairman

Lt Gen Ali Kuli Khan Khattak (Retd)

Chairman

Board of Directors

Mr. Khalid Kuli Khan Khattak

Director

Mrs. Ayesha Alamzeb Durrani

Director

Mr. Muhammad Kuli Khan Khattak

Director

Mr. Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak

Director

Mr. Kamal Abdullah Malik

Independent Director

Mr. Fazal-ur-Rehman Khan Burki

Independent Director

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Khalid Kuli Khan Khattak

Audit Committee

Mr. Kamal Abdullah Malik

Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Kuli Khan Khattak

Member

Mr. Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak

Member

HR Committee

Mr. Fazal-ur-Rehman Khan Burki

Mrs. Ayesha Alamzeb Durrani

Mr. Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak

Company Secretary

Mr. Amin ur Rasheed

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Ghulam Murtaza Khurshid

Internal Auditor

Mr. Salman Khan ACA

External Auditor

M/S Rizwan & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Islamabad

Legal Advisor

Chanda Law Associates

Advocates

Rawalpindi

Stock Exchange

The Gammon Pakistan Limited

is a listed Company and

Its shares are traded on

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Bankers

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Bank of Punjab

Habib Bank Limited

Allied Bank Limited

Silk Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Registered Office

Gammon House

400/2, Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi Tel: 051-5477326-7

Fax: 051-5477511

E-mail: (i) gammon1@dsl.net.pk

(ii) Info@gammonpakistan.com

Share Registrar

Vision Consulting Limited 3-C, LDA Flats, 1st Floor, Lawrence Road, Lahore Tel: +92-42-36283096-97 Email: share@vcl.com.pkWeb: www.vcl.com.pk

Gammon Pakistan Limited

www.gammonpakistan.com

1

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

The Directors of your Company have pleasure in presenting their report, together with Un- Audited Financial Statements for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

The principal activity of the Company is all types of Construction specially Bridges and Buildings. The highlights of the Company's financial results as compared to the preceding year are as follows:

Particulars

July to March.,

July to March.,

2023

2022

(Rupees)

(Rupees)

Contract Income

5,619,849

19,797,572

Contract Expenditure

(11,032,945)

(21,860,777)

Net Contract Profit/(Loss)

(5,413,096)

(2,063,205)

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

(1,686,415)

(1,435,784)

Taxation

(2,778,234)

(4,422,933)

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

(4,464,649)

(5,858,717)

The revenue from the contracts has sharply reduced after handing over of certain Projects. We are striving hard to acquire some new projects but arranging the BG facilities and running finance is the main difficulty in the way. Nonetheless, all our efforts are still being made to acquire new Projects as we continue to participate in the bidding process of feasible Projects. Gammon Pakistan Limited (GPL) is also striving hard to acquire Projects through joint ventures with financially strong parties and hopefully we may have success in the near future.

The Project of Maritime Technologies Complex Project at Fateh Jang near Islamabad is Completed and is in the process of final bill with the client. It is under arbitration due to difficulties in final bill and claim of retention money due to inconsistencies during the project execution from client side, design and location changes, risk and cost part of the work, as well as allied factors beyond control. In spite of the complications, Management is dealing with matter with concern and using all faculties to finalize it to a success. The Project of Old Bannu Road Structure Bridges is nearly on the same lines and being resolved with full capacity for the recovery of receivables, we are progressing well and expect to settle the matter amicably before the end of this financial year.

2

FUTURE PROSPECTS

Management of the Company is very much hopeful that despite financial constraints and cash flow problems we will succeed to uplift the company by resolving long outstanding matters. We are tendering for some Mega Projects as well, since Government policy for the Construction industry is supportive. It is expected that some new works will be awarded to your company in the near future, in this connection efforts are being made to obtain BG and RF facilities from different Banks.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Company's Management, Engineers and Employees during the period under review.

We would also like to express our gratitude to our Bankers, Clients and Suppliers for their cooperation, support and trust reposed in the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Khalid Kuli Khan Khattak

Chief Executive Officer

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gammon Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GAMMON PAKISTAN LIMITED
03:23aGammon Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for 3rd quarter the Period Ended March ..
PU
03/03Gammon Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022 ..
PU
03/03Gammon Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2022Gammon Pakistan : Corporate Briefing Session Video Link and Presentation brief
PU
2022Gammon Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2022Gammon Pakistan : Cancellation of Gammon Pakistan Limited Extra Ordinary General Meeting d..
PU
2022Gammon Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2022Gammon Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-03-31
PU
2021Gammon Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2021Gammon Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32,3 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net income 2022 -22,1 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net Debt 2022 29,5 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 133 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,04x
EV / Sales 2022 6,87x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart GAMMON PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gammon Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khalid Kuli Khan Khattak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghulam Murtaza Khurshid Chief Financial Officer
Ali Khuli Khan Khattak Chairman
Fazal-ur-Rehman Khan Burki Independent Director
Kamal Abdullah Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAMMON PAKISTAN LIMITED-13.58%0
SWECO AB (PUBL)34.90%4 658
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED31.00%2 013
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-25.57%1 547
CHINA DESIGN GROUP CO., LTD.22.43%919
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.5.97%904
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer