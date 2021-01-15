Log in
GAN Limited    GAN

GAN LIMITED

(GAN)
15/01/21: GAN To Participate in Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/15/2021 | 05:50pm EST
GAN to Participate in Needham Virtual Growth Conference Today


Irvine, California | January 15, 2021: GAN Limited (the 'Company' or 'GAN') (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money Internet gaming and online sports betting industries, today announced that senior management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 15, 2021. The team will be conducting one-on-one and group meetings with investors that attend the conference. All support materials, including an investor presentation that will be used at the conference, will be available to investors on the investor relations section of the Company's website before the conference begins.
About GAN Limited
GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

Disclaimer

GAN Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2021 22:49:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
