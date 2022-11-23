Advanced search
    GAN   BMG3728V1090

GAN LIMITED

(GAN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:54 2022-11-23 pm EST
1.330 USD   -0.04%
04:02pGAN Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer
BU
11/15Jefferies Downgrades GAN to Hold From Buy With $2 Price Target
MT
11/15B. Riley Trims GAN's Price Target to $4.50 From $5.25 on Lower Estimates, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
GAN Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

11/23/2022 | 04:02pm EST
Search Process for Next Chief Financial Officer Underway

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) (the “Company” or “GAN”), a leading North American B2B technology provider of real money internet gaming solutions and a leading International B2C operator of Internet sports betting, today announced that it has accepted the resignation of Karen E. Flores from her position as Chief Financial Officer, as well as from the Company’s board of directors, effective November 25, 2022.

The Company has appointed Mr. Brian Chang, Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller, to assume the duties of Chief Financial Officer in the interim. The Company’s search process for its next Chief Financial Officer is underway and hopes to provide an update on that process in the near future.

“Karen’s leadership and financial acumen have been critical parts of GAN’s evolution to a U.S. listed public company as well as our, at times, complex acquisition of Coolbet in early 2021,” said Dermot Smurfit CEO. “I am deeply appreciative of Karen’s dedication to GAN and wish her all the best for the future.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry and is a market-leading business-to-consumer operator of proprietary online sports betting technology internationally with market leadership positions in selected European and Latin American markets. In its B2B segment, GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting and social casino gaming branded as ‘Simulated Gaming.’

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s revenue guidance, the Company’s anticipated trends in revenues (including new customer launches) and operating expenses, the anticipated launch of regulated gaming in new U.S. states, the expected integration of Coolbet’s sports betting technology and international B2C operations, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including those risks detailed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 142 M - -
Net income 2022 -42,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 15,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56,0 M 56,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 682
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers and Directors
Dermot Stopford Smurfit President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Flores Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Seamus M. McGill Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Knock Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jan Roos Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAN LIMITED-85.53%56
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.03%1 826 570
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.27%49 996
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.34%48 505
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.35%45 317
SEA LIMITED-76.06%30 081