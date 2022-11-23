GAN Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Search Process for Next Chief Financial Officer Underway

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) (the “Company” or “GAN”), a leading North American B2B technology provider of real money internet gaming solutions and a leading International B2C operator of Internet sports betting, today announced that it has accepted the resignation of Karen E. Flores from her position as Chief Financial Officer, as well as from the Company’s board of directors, effective November 25, 2022.

The Company has appointed Mr. Brian Chang, Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller, to assume the duties of Chief Financial Officer in the interim. The Company’s search process for its next Chief Financial Officer is underway and hopes to provide an update on that process in the near future.

“Karen’s leadership and financial acumen have been critical parts of GAN’s evolution to a U.S. listed public company as well as our, at times, complex acquisition of Coolbet in early 2021,” said Dermot Smurfit CEO. “I am deeply appreciative of Karen’s dedication to GAN and wish her all the best for the future.”

