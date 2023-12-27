Official GAN LIMITED press release

Field trials currently in progress across all Station properties

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading North American B2B technology provider of real money internet gaming solutions and a leading International B2C operator of Internet sports betting, today announced that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has commenced field trials of GAN Sports under the STN Sports brand at all properties of Station Casinos LLC (“Station Casinos”). The field trial commenced with the certification of GAN’s GameSTACK 2.0 Platform.

GAN Sports brings a seamless and innovative experience for players. The platform’s utilization of a single wallet for race and sports allows players the ease and convenience of an accessible central location for their playing experience. The all-new STN Sports mobile app includes Nevada’s largest wagering menu, same game parlay wagering options, higher parlay payouts, a single wallet for race and sports, and a variety of game-changing features set to roll out in early 2024.

Following successful field trials, Station Casinos plans to integrate an all-new kiosk system for funding, placing wagers and for the introduction of the “Bring-Your-Own-Device” that allows bettors to build out their ultimate bet in the app and scan it at the kiosk to activate the bet. Guests will also have the ability to bet via a desktop website and experience a personalized wagering experience with free bets, odds boosts and matches of the day.

Seamus McGill, Interim CEO of GAN, commented:

“We’re very excited to finally launch our platform in the Las Vegas locals’ market. We expect a successful launch as locals experience the innovative and cutting-edge experience that our platform brings. We are very grateful to have a premier partner like Station Casinos who have an unrivaled reputation in the Nevada market. We look forward to serving their guests and bringing a fun, safe and game changing player experience.”

Jason McCormick, Vice President of Race and Sports at Station Casinos, added:

“The arrival of the all-new STN Sports App, powered by GAN, brings an enhanced and personalized wagering experience for our guests and we look forward to continuing the rollout of our enhanced mobile product and introducing additional wagering options for our guests in the coming months.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gaming, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual Simulated Gaming. Additional information about GAN can be found online at www.GAN.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s strategic review, potential transactions, the Company’s anticipated trends in revenues (including new customer launches) and operating expenses, the anticipated improvement in profitability, the anticipated launch of regulated gaming in new U.S. states, the continued integration of Coolbet’s sports betting technology and international B2C operations, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including those risks detailed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

