GAN Announces Successful Launch of B2B Sports Betting Solution at WynnBet Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor

Announcement Marks Second GAN Sports Deployment in the US

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading North American B2B technology provider of enterprise technology solutions for enabling real money internet gambling, has launched their B2B sports betting technology and trading solution, GAN Sports at WynnBET Sports Book at Encore Boston Harbor.

Encore Boston Harbor’s launch of the highly anticipated WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts took place on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and featured celebrity guest appearances by several New England sports legends and media personalities. Guests of the WynnBet Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor have the ability to place wagers at one of ten, over-the-counter wagering windows located in the state-of-the art, 130+ seat sportsbook lounge. The casino also features one hundred and twenty self-service betting kiosks, conveniently located throughout the property, including an “Express” sportsbook located on the first floor of the free self-parking garage, which provides guests quick access to 20 betting kiosks.

The Encore Boston Harbor WynnBET sportsbook supported by GAN Sports technology is the largest known installation of self-service betting kiosks in the United States.

This announcement continues to demonstrate the extensive capabilities of GAN Sports' in-house online and retail sports betting technology. GAN Sports is a modern sportsbook technology platform built upon the award-winning Coolbet technology (acquired by GAN in January 2021) that has been adapted for the U.S. B2B market.

Rob Lekites, VP of North American Sports for GAN commented:

"We are encouraged by a highly successful launch of our solution to help power a truly marquee partner like WynnBet, and we are excited to continue to showcase perhaps the most innovative sports experience available anywhere in the U.S. today. Given the size of the overall project, and its importance to both of our organizations, the teams from GAN, WynnBet and Encore Boston Harbor have worked extremely hard over the past few months to deliver the premier sportsbook in Massachusetts. We’re extremely proud of the efforts from the GAN team, and we are thankful for the overwhelming support from the Encore Boston Harbor team.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry and is a market-leading business-to-consumer operator of proprietary online sports betting technology internationally with market leadership positions in selected European and Latin American markets. In its B2B segment, GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting, and social casino gaming branded as 'Simulated Gaming.'

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business opportunities as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company's annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason except as required by law.

