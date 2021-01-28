GAN : Needham Growth Investor Deck - 2021

GAN | Needham Growth Conference | January 15, 2021
GAN Leadership Team
Key Investment Highlights
GAN's Technology: Best-in-Class B2B Platform
Superior end-to-end solution for an operator's online gaming operations: modular platform, IP, conversion
funnel and analytics framework provide a competitive advantage
COOLBET Acquisition: Our Strategic Rationale
COOLBET's sportsbook technology provides the missing piece of GAN's B2B technology stack for a fully-
integrated offering, customizable at client discretion
State of the Union - Legislation Momentum
GAN will be better positioned to capitalize on the expanding group of US states regulating both sports betting and iGaming with the acquisition of COOLBET
Putting the "GAN" in Michigan
Michigan is slated to be one of the largest RMiG opportunities in the U.S. with $1.2B of GOR at maturity and will be a key SaaS revenue growth driver for GAN in 2021
Why GAN Needs to Own A Proprietary Sportsbook
Additional margin capture opportunity for GAN with a single-source solution that also allows our operator customers to differentiate their entertainment offering
COOLBET Differentiators
COOLBET Solves GAN's Need for a Proprietary Sportsbook Engine and for Geographic Diversification
Best of Breed Sportsbook Technology Proven to Operate at Scale and Comes With a Growing and Sustainable International B2C Business to Self-Fund Continued Product Development
COOLBET's Outsized B2C Revenue Growth Validates Organic Customer Acquisition and Retention Model
Y-o-Y Revenue Growth for 9 Month Period ended September 30th, 2020
Source: Public Company Filings.
2Pg.
(1) Growth based on year-on-year for the 9 months ended June 30th, 2020.
COOLBET Leadership Team: Retaining Talent to help withU.S. Integration and Global ExpansionTalented team of professionals with deep technical expertise and knowledge of international markets
International B2B and B2C Playbook
(1) Data from Peru not included which launched in Nov. 2020
GAN's B2B Offering Improves Dramatically with the Integration of COOLBET
GAN will become a more complete and flexible solution for operators domestically and internationally with its expanded offering
Transaction Multiples, Sources/Uses and Pro Forma Capitalization based on EUR 149 Million Purchase Price
Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Summary
Conclusion
Appendix
Financial Reconciliation: GAN Adjusted EBITDA
Financial Reconciliation: COOLBET Adjusted EBITDA
Financial Reconciliation: Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
